BAYARD — The Chimney Rock Golf Course will be under new ownership, according to a purchase agreement approved by the City Tuesday night.

A resolution passed by the Bayard City Council Tuesday sets the sale price at $250,000 despite an original asking price of $400,000. Mayor Greg Schmall said a contract will be drawn up and the city will enter into the statutory requirements for publication and a 30-day remonstrance period. Local residents Brian and Mandi Sauer will assume ownership of the golf course.

“Everybody’s excited about it that the course is going to be open, and that it’s this couple,” Schmall said. “There’s going to be a lot of support there for them. They’re excited about it. They have some plans made that they’re going to do some things. It’s going to be a learning curve, obviously, for them and maybe for us, too. Overall, we look at this as a real good thing.”

The course had been put up for sale by the city in February. Schmall said although the settled price was below asking, the deal is agreeable for both parties.

“We came to an agreement where we can both work with it, and we’re going to help them get that thing up and running this spring,” Schmall said. “It’s getting close to time now, so we said we would help them get it ready to go when we close the deal.”

The City of Bayard will begin preparations for the golf course so that it’s ready for the Sauers to take over, likely in early May or earlier.

“It’ll be on our dime to get that thing up and running,” Schmall said. “Our golf superintendent and our parks guy are the same person, so he’s going to stay on board with us, but he’s going to get it up and ready to go.”