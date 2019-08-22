Q & A: Arborist urges tree inspection after recent storm

SCOTTSBLUFF — As residents begin the cleanup process from Tuesday’s storm, addressing downed trees and branches will be among the tasks tackled.

The Star-Herald visited with Amy Seiler, Gering parks director and former community forestry specialist, about the most common questions that residents may have.

What should I do to check my trees?

People are urged to make a close inspection of the trees on their property.

“If residents have large trees that are damaged; it’s a great idea to have them assessed by a certified arborist,” Seiler said. “They can also contact someone with the University of Nebraska Extension Office for assistance.”

She said a tree inspection should be done about week after a storm. Residents should look for horizontal cracks in the branches, even if they aren’t broken.

“When we have high wind gusts, sometimes internal tree damage won’t appear until the tree has had a chance to dry out a little.”

Can I trim my trees myself?

If damage is spotted higher up in the tree canopy, Seiler said, it’s not a good idea for homeowners to get on a ladder and try to remove the branches themselves. A tree specialist should be called.

What type of damage is common after a storm with high winds like Tuesday’s storm?

Most of the tree damage caused by Tuesday’s storm was broken tree branches. But if the winds are strong enough, the entire tree could possibly be uprooted.

“People need to look at the ground in their landscapes,” Seiler said. “If they see a bit of mist around the base of the tree, they need to keep an eye on it. If there’s a cracking in the ground or a lift of the soil, there might be structural damage to the tree’s root system.”

She said trees that received the most damage had more than one strong, dominant leading branch. Those that received good structural pruning fared much better.

Can trees be painted to repair wounds?

A common question she’s been receiving is whether tree wounds should be painted.

“Absolutely not,” Seiler said. “Trees have their own internal mechanisms to make repairs that people can’t see. Painting over the wounds can trap bacteria inside the tree and decay will occur more rapidly.”

People may grieve the loss of their long-standing trees. One suggestion Seiler made was to donate to memorial tree programs and tree plantings regularly conducted by cities.

“People should also think about planting trees this fall to help the community recover from the loss,” she said. “Fall is a great time to plant.”

Does homeowners insurance cover tree removal?

Residents need to read over their homeowner’s insurance policy to see if tree damage is covered. Oftentimes, a homeowners policy will cover the the cost of removal if it hits a structure.