Racing the Wind to premiere on Facebook

A crew from NET TV was on hand last summer to chronicle the events of the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship and the Old West Balloon Fest, and the results of their work will be coming up first on Facebook Sunday, then on NET Thursday.

The 30-minute video by NET’s Nebraska Stories will air first on facebook.com/nebraskastories Sunday at 7 p.m. as a special preview after a planned premier event was shelved by the COVID-19 pandemic. NET will debut the special on its airwaves Thursday at 7 p.m.

Old West Balloon Fest executive director Colleen Johnson said the initial talks about producing the video began in January 2019 before film crews arrived for some initial work in July, then for the events in August.

“I’m really excited,” Johnson said. “I think it’s going to showcase our Valley. It’s such a super exciting, behind the scenes kind of deal.”

A preview sent out by NET shows a clip of one of Johnson’s friends being stuck in a ditch during the 2019 event.

“It’s just going to be really cool,” Johnson said. “People don’t realize what goes on during competition. It will give everybody a good understanding of that.”

Nebraska Stories series producer Kay Hall said she was new to the concept of balloon competitions, and it was fascinating to her to learn about the events and tell the behind the scenes story of the competitors. She said she and her team watched YouTube videos to get an idea of what would be involved in getting footage. New microphones and small-format cameras were purchased, and two production crews were used to get the proper angles and locations covered.

“It worked out for us,” Hall said. “We came back with a lot of footage that we were really excited about, and knew we had something that we could turn into a half-hour show.”

As with any journalist covering a story, Hall said the unexpected can always come up. In the case of the 2019 balloon competitions, part of the story became the weather playing havoc with the competition, including multiple hailstorms over a two-day stretch.

“The weather was a character in the story because of how stressful, tension, conflict,” Hall said. “You’re like, ‘Are they going to fly? Are they not going to fly? Will the clouds clear?’ The hailstorm!”

Being featured on this kind of special would be a benefit for tourism and bringing people to the area for the 2020 event, scheduled for competition Aug. 10-15 with a couple of practice days planned before that. Of course, all plans are dependent on clearance from state and local health officials regarding gatherings by that time. In the event that the August dates will not work, there has been discussion of pushing the event back to September, but that would conflict with this year’s World Championships for some pilots.

“The pilots are really, really wanting to have the Nationals,” Johnson said. “What it could look like is we would still have the competition, we would have social distancing, and we would probably not have the glows. They’re worried about having 5,000 people gathered in an area, so that could possibly happen. But we’re just keeping our fingers crossed that (the coronavirus pandemic) will be done by August, and we can start looking forward to some of these things that we like to do.”

Johnson said the pilots are very much looking forward to returning to Scotts Bluff County for this year’s events. She said the pilots grew to love the area and the community at last year’s events. Johnson related the experience of a pilot friend of hers.

“She went into Wal-Mart and came out - she said this has never happened to her in her 30 years of flying - but she came out of Wal-Mart and there was a note on her windshield that said, ‘Thank you for coming to our Valley,’” Johnson said. “They just can’t believe the hospitality and how wonderful everybody was, so they’re all really looking forward to coming back.”

Some of last year’s pilots are unable to come back this year, but there will be new pilots added to the mix. Johnson said there are currently five Canadian teams registered for this year.

Ultimately, Hall said she always enjoys coming to Western Nebraska, and is very pleased with the story that she and editor Tyler Kersting came up with.

“My experience of watching balloon stories that we saw, you see the big balloons up in the sky, and it’s beautiful,” Hall said, “but what we saw was all of the contrast to that was all of the action on the ground to get those balloons up in the air, and that was intense. I think people might be a little surprised at a behind the scenes look at what it takes to participate in a race,”

