GERING — The community is encouraged to walk down 10th Street in Gering Saturday, Oct. 19 to bring awareness and fundraise for millions of people enslaved across the globe. The first Panhandle Walk For Freedom event in Gering begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

Tory Bauer, one of the organizers of the Gering event, said people will walk in a single file line starting at Oregon Trail Park down to the courthouse before walking back to the park. During the walk, participants will walk in silence.

“The single file line is to catch people’s attention and create peace,” Bauer said. “People think it’s a civil unrest or protest. That’s not the case.”

Bauer added, “We want to catch people’s eyes and the silent walk is minimal communication because people have no voice in bondage.”

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. by the Gering Swimming Pool and youth 18 years and younger need a parent to register for the walk. Children ages 13 and under must have an adult present to walk.

The event is part of an international awareness event as people in over 450 cities across 50 countries raise awareness for the millions enslaved across the globe.

Amanda Ferguson also is helping organize the local event alongside Bauer. Both women want to bring awareness to the valley and make this event continue. Bauer hopes the event also provides people with a way to help.

“This area has become more aware of human trafficking, but this is just going to add to it,” she said. “This is going to give a lot of community members, who ask how to help a way.”

Walk For Freedom is operated by a global anti-human trafficking organization, A21. The event is a global response to human trafficking—reaching millions with the important message: that slavery still exists. By

fundraising and rallying thousands of people around the cause, the hope is that awareness would spread and lead to the rescue and restoration of human beings who are being exploited.

Participants are encouraged to wear black shirts or black jackets as Bauer said black is a common color for people in bondage and a universal symbol of silence.

“We’re mourning the people who are in bondage and we want to stop it, which is my own interpretation,” Bauer said.

Prior to organizing the event, Ferguson and Bauer have had experience with people being in bondage by helping people recover from bondage in Germany and overcoming it personally.

“This freedom we have we want to share with those in bondage,” Bauer said. “Every person has a name and deserves freedom through Jesus Christ. Amanda and I want to share how we have been ransomed by this as well.”

Jamie Rose Chen, Miss Scotts Bluff County Teen Queen, will also be present at the event.

For more information about Saturday’s event and to register, visit A21.org/Gering.