Rat rodders feel the burn during High Plains Riot

Dan Johnson carefully ran his brush along the interior of a 1928 Chevy pickup, creating thin, precise lines. Johnson, of St. Louis, was a new addition to this year’s High Plains Riot.

Johnson owns Knucklehed Kustom Art LLC, where he does custom pinstriping on a variety of surfaces from cars to helmets. Although his business is focused on pinstriping, Johnson creates a variety of art including canvases and murals.

“I’ve been doing pinstriping for about 11 years,” Johnson said. “As a kid, I was always drawing and sketching and things like that. My older brother got me into cars and he introduced me to pinstriping.”

He stayed busy at the riot Saturday, painting some of the nearly 200 cars in attendance from across the United States and Canada.

Organizer Jeremiah Gardner called the turn out for this year’s show, “insane,” saying the event has grown significantly over the last eight years.

“We started out with 15 cars and three handmade trophies,” Gardner said.

He said he expected the riot to grow bigger and bigger, but was overwhelmed by how fast it has happened.

On Thursday night, a bunch of riot participants met up at the Legacy of the Plains Museum for a drive.

“We had about 90 vehicles in a caravan cruising over the monument,” Gardner said. “It was amazing.”

He said that this year’s event might be one of the largest in the country that involves rat rods, although the riot isn’t exclusive to that type of car.

“Obviously, it’s heavy rat rod, but it’s not a rat rod event,” Gardner said. “We’ve got shinys, we’ve got low riders — that’s what’s so cool about it.”

Gardner said the riot also gives people of all walks of life an opportunity to show off, camp, tell stories and create lasting bonds.

“That’s very important to me,” he said. “I want it to be something super positive.”

While awards are presented at the event, he said that isn’t the focus.

“The people who come here honestly come here because they love what they build,” Gardner said. “They want to share with the next generation and, hopefully, inspire them to start building.”