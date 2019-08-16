GERING — Almost 100 rat rods, each vehicle as unique as its builder, rumbled into Legacy of the Plains Museum Friday before joining a cruise through Mitchell Pass and up to the county fairgrounds for the eighth annual High Plains Riot.

Roger Quast, who’s affiliated with Rat Rod Magazine in Stillwater, Minnesota, started coming to the High Plains Riot five years ago as a friend of event organizer Jeremiah Gardner. For the past two years he’s been a participant and brings a group of his friends and their rat rods to the area to help Gardner build up the show.

Starting with 10 people last year, he’s now up to about 50 participants bringing 25 build-off rat rods.

“The best thing about rat rods is that everyone can create their own unique vehicle and it’s accepted by everyone else,” Quast said. “Each one is 100% unique in its own way and that comes from the builder’s imagination and creativity.”

Rat rods made the trip to the valley from around the country. License plates were from Washington, Minnesota, Michigan, Kansas, Nebraska, California, Canada and more.

“We have every kind of vehicle that was originally from the 1920s through the 1950s,” Quast said. “As I look over the parking lot, I don’t see any of the rat rods that are alike.”

Parts from other years and other vehicle models always end up on rat rods. This year, Quast brought a 1952 White Super Power WC 22, but the grill on the front was custom made by his son.

David Wolf, executive director of Legacy of the Plains Museum, said it’s always a joy for him to host groups from around the country and he hopes they’ll be back next year because they’re just a nice group of people.

Wolf was also impressed with the rat rod creations as a salute to American ingenuity.

“These guys are taking scrap metal and pieces from different cars and putting them together,” he said. “It reminds me of our farmers that see a problem or an opportunity and fix it themselves.”

Gardner, who started the High Plains Riot in 2015, said he scheduled for participants to gather at Legacy of the Plains so he could show them what rural Nebraska is really like.

“I love the history here and I want people who may never be back to see who we are and where we’re at,” Gardner said. “I hope they get a sense of history coming to life while they visit.”

High Plains Riot runs throughout the day Saturday at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell. A swap meet is ongoing for the day, along with bounce houses for the kids, face painting, coloring contests, games and volleyball. There will also be food vendors on site.

Burnouts, a participant favorite, are scheduled for 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. for anyone who would like to register.

“The funds we raise at the event go right back into the community because we like to give back,” Gardner said. “There will be a dollar charge for parking, but that’s going to help the Mitchell junior class with their prom next spring. We’re also helping out the Morrill schools wrestling program. And we help people with medical needs.”

Quast said his close relationship with the Gardner family keeps him coming back and bringing friends along. But the scenery of open spaces and friendly people are also a plus.

“I love the top of the monument and like to bring people along to enjoy the view. It’s a piece of sanity after driving for two days and covering 1,000 miles.”

He also pointed out it’s the people that make the community special to him.

“The people are so warm and inviting, which is amazing. There are a lot of places in the world today that aren’t.”

jpurvis@starherald.com