Read A Book Day: Reading has benefits for young, and old

SCOTTSBLUFF — Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa once said, “Literature is the most agreeable way of ignoring life.”

While it isn’t advised to completely ignore life, Friday was a day set aside to read. It was National Read A Book Day. If you didn’t take advantage, you still might want to use it as a valid excuse to get lost in the pages for a little while.

“Studies have shown that reading is beneficial for all ages,” Christie Clarke, youth services librarian at Gering Library, said. “It helps prevent Alzheimer’s, improves memory and vocabulary and provides stress relief, just to name a few benefits.”

According to the literacy project, there are about 45 million Americans who are functionally illiterate and can’t read beyond a fifth-grade level and half of all adults can’t read an eighth-grade level book.

According to Deb Carlson, children’s librarian at Lied Scottsbluff Public Library, life is harder for those who can’t read, which is why it is important to get children started early.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends parents begin reading to their children at birth.

“Doing so stimulates early brain development and builds key literacy, language and social skills,” Clarke said.

Parents are encouraged to take their children to reading events. Gering Library offers toddler story time every Wednesday and preschool storytime every Thursday, both at 10 a.m.

Lied Scottsbluff Public Library hosts its storytime every Thursday at 10 a.m.

“Reading helps develop children’s vocabularies,” Carlson said. “They’re always stronger academically.”

Clarke shared the sentiment, saying that reading is a huge predictor of how successful a child is in school. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, studies have shown that children who are read to have a stronger bond with their parents.

“Parents are also encouraged to continue reading aloud to their children as they get older — even teens,” Clarke said. “Reading aloud to older children not only fortifies vocabulary and other literacy skills, but also provides precious moments of connection and conversation with them.”

Carlson said its also important to help children form a bond with their local library.

“We encourage them to check out books,” Carlson said. “We want them to feel comfortable here.”

That bond is something they’ll carry throughout their lives, so they’ll likely feel more comfortable walking into the building to research a term paper in high school if they’ve been around the library as a child, Carlson said.

She said librarians work hard to match children, and adults, with books they might enjoy. They also try to find alternatives for children who don’t like to read.

“Sometimes, I suggest graphic novels,” Carlson said.

She added that it is important for children to see the adults in their lives read, even if its magazines or newspapers.

“At any age, at any level, we just want people to read.”