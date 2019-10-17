SCOTTSBLUFF — Kyle King recognized that Gracie Van Winkle had a need, so he set about finding a way to meet that need.

King is co-director of the ReConnect Program through Scottsbluff Public Schools, and he saw Van Winkle’s need as a teaching opportunity for the students in the program. With donations from Diamond Vogel, Sherwin Williams, Menard’s and Carr-Trumbull Lumber along with a loaned scaffold from Shaul Construction, King and co-director Paul Edens were able to put together the resources to paint Van Winkle’s house in east Scottsbluff Wednesday.

Van Winkle and King both volunteer at the Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home, and one evening when King was giving Van Winkle a ride home, they got to talking about how the house badly needed new paint.

“I asked if we could give her building a paint job with our students, so here we are taking care of it,” King said. “We’re teaching our kids a lot of tools right now — working hard, how to paint, giving back to the community.”

A project to give back to the community is a boost for the program, and the approximately 20 students who were helping out.

“The biggest thing is just getting our students fired up and empowering them and boosting their confidence,” King said. “These kids do a fabulous job at ReConnect, as you can see. They’re working hard. Great kids here.”

Edens said the project is important to enable the students to not only connect with their community, but with each other as well.

“We want to instill camaraderie and teamwork and community pride,” he said. “These are good kids. They just have tough situations, so this is a great chance for them to not be in a classroom and learn something without having to be on Oddesyware.”

The camaraderie leads to a sense of pride in what was accomplished as a team.

“A lot of these kids have known each other, but they don’t necessarily hang with each other, so this gives them a chance to do a little painting, do a little laughing, enjoy some sunshine,” Edens said. “The best part about this is that we want to make sure that they know that what they’re doing is the same feeling as you get when you give a great gift for Christmas. You have more excitement about giving a great gift than getting a great gift.”

Edens said he hopes that pride remains as the students look back on the day.

“Hopefully when these kids drive by, they’ll see this house and have a good memory of what they did together and what they did for somebody else who couldn’t do it for themselves,” he said. “It’s really cool. It’s awesome. It’s what it’s all about, what life’s about, benevolence, helping others.”