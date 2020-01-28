On occasion Mercedes Salazar’s daughter climbs into her lap and lays her head on her chest.

“My daughter will ask me to turn my heart down,” Salazar said, laughing. “If you get really close to me, it’s like a clock. You can hear it ticking.”

The ticking reminds her that she’s still alive, despite hundreds of days in the hospital, two rounds of dialysis and heart surgery. Salazar also underwent chemo treatments, but it wasn’t cancer she was dealing with — it was lupus.

Considered an “invisible disease,” lupus is an autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system becomes hyperactive and attacks healthy tissue. Eventually, Salazar’s lupus began attacking her heart and she had to have her mitral valve replaced, which is the source of her ticking.

A study published in Arthritis Care and Research found that lupus patients who are minorities, including Latina women like Salazar, often have symptoms present earlier and more severely than in caucasian patients.

It’s not the only invisible disease impacting minority women, who often don’t get the care they need, said Dr. Trina Aguirre, assistant professor and nurse researcher at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing.

Aguirre was able to secure a diversity grant from the UNMC College of Nursing to reach people who don’t have good access to healt care. Some of the funds are being put toward the Latina Red Dress Event, which is returning on Feb. 15 after being on hiatus.

“We’re inviting Latina women because they frequently don’t have consistent health care, particularly preventative type care,” Aguirre said. “This might be the only time of the year they can see providers.”

The focus on the event, which takes place during Heart Month, is heart health but it will be more than just going over the symptoms of a heart attack — it’s a whole day of activities and opportunities for women to become informed about their health.

Tickets for the event, which will be held at the Gering Civic Center from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Feb. 15, are $15.

Starting at 8 a.m., attendees will have access to blood draws by Regional West Medical Center. There is an additional fee of $38.15 to have blood drawn, which is payable by cash or check. The fee is much cheaper than what a patient would usually pay for the same tests, Aguirre said.

Those who plan to have their blood drawn need to fast for 10-12 hours prior and drink plenty of water. Snacks will be available after for those fasting.

A number of free health screenings will be available from 8:30-11:30 a.m., including blood pressure, glucose and body composition. Dental hygiene students and a chiropractor will also be available.

In the past, health care providers at the Red Dress event have found problems that may not have been diagnosed if the patient hadn’t attended.

“Historically, over the years, I don’t think we’ve ever ended up seeing patients and not sending someone to the ER,” Aguirre said. “We do reach people.”

Attendees will hear from two speakers meant to educate and inspire them. Dr. Roberto Dansie, an author, humanitarian and psychologist will offer a unique perspective on health care within rural communities and communities of color.

Dr. Maria Cantu Hines, health program manager for Congressional District III with the Nebraska Office of Health Disparities and Health Equity, will share an educational presentation.

Patients can have their medications reviewed from 8:30-11:30 a.m., if they bring all prescription medications, over-the-counter medications and supplements they take such as vitamins.

There will be shopping, with vendor booths open until 2 p.m. Additionally, there will be music by Christian Parra, a performance by the Los Guadalupanos Dancers, a heart healthy lunch, and a runway show.

“We’ll have the runway with models wearing their red dresses,” Aguirre said, adding that each model will get their hair and makeup done.

One of them will be Salazar. Now, she said, her disease is well under control but a few years ago, she was at the brink of death. At one point, she lost so much weight that she couldn’t leave the house without a donut to sit on and she was wearing children’s clothes.

“I was falling down stairs and I was really weak,” she said. “I couldn’t even pick up my daughter to hold her — she was two.”

Her daughter, she said, is her reason for seizing every chance she has to take control of her health. She encourages other women to do the same.

“You don’t understand how precious life is,” Salazar said. “Get checked. Especially being a minority. Right now, you can get checked and get on top of whatever instead of letting it go on and on.”