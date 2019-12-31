Improved air service to Alliance is just one of many projects the city has taken on over the past year as officials get ready for another busy year in 2020.

“We made a $2 million investment for capital improvements to one of the airport runways,” said Alliance City Manager Jeff Sprock. “We also came to an agreement with Denver Air Connection to provide air service to Denver. We’ve seen all-time records for boardings with some very competitive fares.”

Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney said Alliance boardings alone are higher than with their former air service provider, which also included service to Chadron.

At the airport property, the city is in the final cleanup stages from a fire that destroyed the Vitalix livestock feed production site two years ago. Dafney said the city is working with Vitalix to repurpose the site after the plant moved to Sidney.

The major project coming up for next year will have Alliance working with the Nebraska Department of Transportation to complete an asphalt overlay on all four lanes of Third Street, the main route through downtown, which is State Highway 2. The overlay will extend eastward from Cody Avenue to one of the gas stations on the east edge of town.

“That means our railroad underpass that’s needed to be repaired for more than 20 years will finally get addressed,” Sprock said.

Dafney said Alliance is like most municipalities that are addressing their infrastructure needs ever year.

“We did quite a bit with our streets three of four years ago and we hope to get some more improvements completed in 2020,” he said. “A lot of the work is just the normal routine of running a municipality.”

Part of that routine that recently get started is a community development program on the west end of town to increase the “curb appeal” for travelers coming through Alliance. Traffic is expected to increase dramatically once the next phase of the four-lane Heartland Expressway ramps up in 2021.

Economic development continues to be a concern for Alliance after two of the city’s major retailers, K-Mart and Shopko, closed their doors.

Fortunately, the downtown local hardware store has moved into the former Shopko space and is expanding its line of offerings. And a new business has taken over the old hardware store space.

“In spite of the business losses, Alliance’s sales tax revenue continues to be strong,” Sprock said. “This year we’ve pulled in more than two million dollars in sales taxes, which is a record for us. The citizens still support our local businesses.”

Sprock said there are some opportunities coming up in 2020, including a new strip mall by the Holiday Inn and a new O’Reilly Auto Parts store.

With help from the city’s LB 840 economic development funding program, the Jelinek Custom Cleaning bean operation is planning an expansion to include a rail spur and more storage space. The company processes lower grade dry edible beans for use in food products other than export.

The town’s major employer, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, is hiring and training more employees now that the coal traffic has picked up again.

Dafney, who was an engineer for the railroad for 41 years, said like every other business, the railroad goes through up and down cycles. The railroad’s success is vital to the general health of the city.

The Alliance Parks Department was busy during 2019 with a two-year project to address drainage issues at the softball fields. As part of the work, the fields will be shortened and re-configured to allow for more tournament play. A batting cage will be added as well.

Nine additional holes were added to the disc golf course as the city awaits new signage within the next few months.

A lot of different financial partners were involved in establishing the course, from the Parks Foundation to numerous private sponsorships from local businesses.

“The local disc golf club has really been enjoying the course,” Sprock said. “They brought in a professional disc golfer to help design the expanded course, so it wasn’t just adding nine more holes, it was a complete redesign.”

Going forward with recreation, Alliance has partnered with the U.S. Tennis Association to resurface and revamp the tennis courts at Central Park.

On the education front, Alliance has renewed its agreement with Western Nebraska Community College to offer classes through the learning center in the public library.

Dafney, an Alliance native, said the city is holding its own.

“We lose business and we recruit business. It’s just the nature of the game.”