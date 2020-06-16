For years, the Region 22 Emergency Management coordinator has officially been an employee of the City of Scottsbluff.

After action by the city council Monday night, coordinator Tim Newman will be transferred to Scotts Bluff County effective July 1. His office will move to the county administration building near the communications center. The Region 22 Emergency Operations Center will remain in the Scottsbluff public safety building.

“We will still maintain the EOC over at the public safety building,” Newman said. “It’s the best building in both counties to handle that situation. It’s got the phone lines, internet.”

Scottsbluff City Manager Rick Kuckkahn said the move puts Newman’s office geographically in the right location. Scottsbluff and other communities will still contribute to the Region 22 operating expenses, including Newman’s salary and benefits. Equipment that has been purchased through Region 22 will move along with the office.

Newman expects a seamless transition.

“All the grant things that I already do, I go through the county anyway,” he said. “This will save a lot of e-mails. I can actually walk in to the finance office and say, ‘Help me figure this part out.’”

The move will streamline some processes and help Newman’s advisory board going forward.

“Overall, I think it’s going to be a good move,” Newman said. “My check is signed by the City of Scottsbluff now. Really the only change will be my check will be signed by Scotts Bluff County. I’ll still be everyone’s emergency manager. I’ve always tried to see myself as the same emergency manager for the City of Scottsbluff or Gering as I am for the Village of Henry or McGrew. I try to give them all the same service I give to the big cities. I think it’s going to be a good move overall.”

