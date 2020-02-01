Regional landfill time line change order on busy Scottsbluff agenda

A change order related to site location for a new regional landfill is part of a busy Scottsbluff City Council agenda that includes choosing a search firm to recruit a new city manager and also a new contract for the fire department.

The council will consider removing from the table an update from TriHydro, a Wyoming firm that is working with Scottsbluff and Gering to try to locate land for a proposed landfill site. The current landfill in Gering has a life expectancy that is projected to run out in 2026, so the two cities have engaged TriHydro to find a suitable location for a new facility.

TriHydro was originally slated to have the site selection completed by the end of 2019, but Johnson said the process has run into delays and TriHydro is requesting an extension to July 31. Gering approved the extension at its meeting Jan. 27.

“There is no identified land at this point in time,” Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson said. “There is some thought behind some potential properties, but we have not been able to gain access to any of these properties, which is needed. If you look at a landfill, particularly the costs associated with developing a landfill, we need to take into account what that actual parcel or section of ground is. This just continues the process of moving it along, hopefully narrowing down those properties, getting on those properties, doing some test wells and monitoring. Then it also gives us a chance to look at topography and what type of site modifications would be needed to site a landfill on that property.”

With cost estimates for the new facility currently at $8.5 million, Johnson said proper site selection is critical.

“It’s very hard to fine-tune those numbers if you don’t have a parcel identified,” he said. “Eight and a half million bucks could be for something that is just flat ground with zero water, prime access, things of that nature. If you get into some different topography, maybe an area where you’re going to have to build a road, that could substantially increase the cost. To be able to fine-tune that number, some added time is needed if the council decides to move forward with the change order.”

Scottsbluff will be engaging in a search for Johnson’s replacement. Johnson has submitted his resignation, effective after the council’s March 2 meeting. Former City Manager Rick Kuckkahn will be filling in on an interim basis beginning Feb. 18. Johnson said there were eight bids from firms, ranging from $22,500 to $26,500.

“We’re very happy with these,” Johnson said. “Some are nationwide consultants, some focus heavily in more areas than others, but a very well-rounded group. A majority of them are saying a 60- to 90-day time line to have a new manager in place or at least to have the finalist identified and contract negotiations ongoing.”

There will be a four-year agreement with the firefighters union brought to the council, which was mutually agreed to date retroactively to the city’s fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2019. The agenda will include a new pay resolution related to the contract that will increase the department’s wages by 3 1/2 percent to bring rates to within required limits. The Commission of Industrial Relations requires that firefighter wages be between 98 and 102 percent of wages for departments within an array of communities in Nebraska. Scottsbluff’s array includes Beatrice, Columbus, Fremont, Hastings, McCook, Norfolk, North Platte and York.

Johnson said the four-year deal will allow for union representatives to build a rapport with whoever becomes the new city manager, and the wages should allow them to stay in line where they need to be to stay within CIR requirements.

The council will also discuss a mutual aid agreement with Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department, receive a funding status and possible timeline report on the 23-Club Baseball complex project and appoint a council member to the Western Nebraska Economic Development board.