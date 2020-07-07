Regional water supply project moving toward reality

The Platte Alliance Water Supply (PAWS) project has been a long time in the works, but is inching closer to becoming a reality.

Dave Schaff of engineering firm M.C. Schaff and Associates gave an update to the Scottsbluff City Council Monday night. The project will bring multiple communities in the region together to essentially provide a wholesale water supply to help alleviate water quality issues and reduce costs associated with water supply. Currently in Nebraska, Scottsbluff, Henry, Morrill, Lyman, Mitchell, Bayard and Bridgeport are at least considering participation in the project. Minatare buys its water from Scottsbluff and has indicated it will follow what Scottsbluff does. Terrytown is currently tied with Gering for water, but has indicated it would look to change its water supply through the PAWS project.

“The intent of the PAWS project is to provide a long-term drinking water quality source at an affordable rate over time,” Schaff said. “It really is, more or less, regionalization for multiple communities to provide a long-term solution for drinking water.”

The project has been in the works for around 15 years, and the second phase is being finished up. Schaff said he is anxious to see all the work that’s gone into the project come to fruition.

Two reports have been completed. One finished in 2013 through the Bureau of Reclamation was completely funded by that agency. The second was funded evenly by the Wyoming Water Development Commission and the City of Scottsbluff and was completed in 2019. As part of the project, governance groups have been established for the communities involved.

The estimated project cost is $275 million for capital costs with an anticipated two-thirds of that paid by grants. The rest would be through loans. That expense would make the average water usage rate $1.34 per 1,000 gallons and a $20.73 equipment tap fee. Schaff said that would bring the costs well within the range of similar projects. Once a suitable financial package is arranged, the project will move into the design phase.

“It’s not a new concept, so I think it’s important to realize there are other systems that are operational, and they’re working with proven success,” Schaff said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for the region to jump on board and make a long-term investment on a great project.”

Schaff said one benefit is that surface water would be used for the supply rather than ground water.

“We would be using surface water and doing a more conventional treatment process and not doing more of the more technical aspects that are required for groundwater that has multiple contaminants, such as arsenic, uranium, nitrates and those issues that come along with ground water versus the surface water approach,” he said.

Each community would continue to have its own water utility. PAWS would remove the need for ground water wells and treatment in the communities. Innovative design concepts allow for efficient delivery at reasonable costs, Schaff said.

“One of the cool things in my mind as an engineer is that the water treatment process, and being able to put the water treatment plant up in Guernsey (Wyoming) is, there will be no pumping costs,” he said. “It will eliminate basically all the electrical costs associated with water utilities all the way from Glendo (Wyoming) all the way to Bridgeport. There will be no pumps associated with the process.”

Schaff said the electrical costs with pumping are typically a large part of the cost for water delivery. There is enough elevation drop between Guernsey and Bridgeport that there would be the ability to place electric generation stations that could potentially provide electricity to operate the treatment facility or could be sold to help offset the costs of production.

The project would be a benefit to the environment as it would eliminate the need for an ion exchange treatment process in Bridgeport, he said. That process uses roughly $80,000 in salt per year. That cost is passed on to the end consumer, but the process also creates waste salt and chloride generation that goes back into the environment as a result. Bayard also has an ion exchange system.