Nationwide, there are more than 30 million people living with diabetes. An expo at Regional West Medical Center on Friday aimed to help educate locals with the disease about the resources that are available to them.

“This is our very fist annual diabetes expo,” Jason Beal, a nurse and diabetes educator, said. “We’re kind of doing it in honor of Diabetes Awareness month.”

The event was put on by the team at the Diabetes Care Center. Beal said the goal was to help connect community members to local and national resources and provide them with information about diabetes.

“A lot of what we’re promoting is self management,” he said.

He explained that when diabetics are armed with the right resources, they’re able to manage their disease on their own more easily.

Diabetes can come with a number of complications, including heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney failure and lower limb amputation, according to the American Diabetes Association. Properly managing the disease can help reduce those complications, Beal said.

Among the booths were dietitians, diabetic supply companies, dentists, ophthalmologists and representatives from area agencies that offer services that are beneficial to diabetics.

“My program, the Senior Health Insurance Information Program, counsels diabetics on a regular basis,” Caryn Long, one of the professionals at the expo, said.

Despite the program being around for quite a while, Long said many people in the community don’t know it exists.

That’s why these types of events are important, she said. Without them, fewer people would know that she’s available to help them with their Medicare Part D plans.

“It’s definitely really important to inform people about the services that are offered around here,” Brie Michelson, a hygienist at Scottsbluff Dentist, said.

If you missed this year’s expo, don’t worry, Beal said.

“We want to keep doing this and growing it every year,” he said. “Knowledge is power. The more you know about a disease, the better.”

