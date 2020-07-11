Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff will be part of the public-private partnership TestNebraska in a press conference Friday, July 10.

Julie Franklin, a spokeswoman for the hospital, confirmed the hospital will be a testing site and said more information would be released next week.

“I think people in the Panhandle will continue to be well-served with regard to getting the testing done,” Ricketts said.

Ricketts touted the program to rapidly increase available testing in April with three Utah-based companies: the sales platform seller Xant, health care start-up Nomi Heath and cloud-software firm Domo.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reported in May that there were frustrations with the TestNebraska initiative, with people unable to sign up for testing slots or get through in telephone calls. Concerns had also reportedly been raised from public health officials that key data was missing.

Ricketts said the key to managing the virus is to identify positive people, ask them to quarantine and find anyone they came into contact with. He said TestNebraska turned around results of testing in 31 hours, whereas the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory gave results in 51 hours and Nebraska Medicine took just over 38 hours.

“Really collapsing that time is one of the important things we want to do and we’ve been focused on that with TestNebraska to try and get that turned around as quickly as possible,”

Ricketts said commercial labs had longer turnaround times with Quest Diagnostics taking 113 hours and LabCorp almost 121 hours to return results.

Panhandle Public Health District Deputy Director Jessica Davis said it’s important to “increase the opportunities and availability” for people to get COVID-19 testing, even for those without symptoms.

Director Kim Engel said for a member of the public, symptomatic or not, the best way to get a test is to take the TestNebraska assessment. Engel said shortages happening in the southern parts of the United States with fierce outbreaks such as Texas have not affected the state.

“That is not the situation for us today, right now, Nebraska has an abundance of tests,” she said.

Engel said testing is available through providers in hospitals across the Panhandle, and the Panhandle Public Health District will list any mobile testing sites.

While testing in the Panhandle is ticking up, and measures are relaxing, there are concerns about outbreaks, such as the recent spike in Morrill County. Morrill and Scotts Bluff counties had similar increases over the past two weeks, 28 cases and 27 cases respectively. That puts them as seventh and eighth in the state for two-week totals.

To combat the uptick, Morrill County Community Hospital has been doing drive-thru coronavirus testing since May 28, Laboratory Director Rex Famitangco said. He said the testing began after the CEO, hospital board and state Sen. Steve Erdman secured testing equipment. Materials for the tests are still in short supply around the U.S.

“It was a struggle, I’ll be honest,” Famitangco said. “It’s still a struggle to secure reagents, personal protective equipment and supplies.”

Famitangco said the hospital has tested 200 people in a month, averaging 10 people a day. He said the test can be covered by insurance or there’s a self-pay option for $220. He said about one to two people a day choose to self-pay, while the majority is billed to insurance. Congress’ Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed in March required health plans to fully pay for testing deemed “medically necessary,” which has opened up a gray area for people without symptoms. Many health plans announced they are opting to pay the full cost, but the others — such as the U.S.’largest provider UnitedHealthcare — require a doctor’s note.

The test is administered and done on site, Famitangco said, with results released in about three hours. According to a press release, tests are run five days a week, and appointments can be set up over the phone. He said the service is not just for Morrill County, but the surrounding areas’ public health.

“It’s so important to not just get the test, but to get results, so people can know if they need to self-quarantine the same day,” he said.