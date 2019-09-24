SCOTTSBLUFF — In a bit of corporate adjustment and realignment, there were limited layoffs at Regional West Health Services Tuesday.

A statement obtained by the Star-Herald from the organization reads: “Regional West Health Services continually evaluates the performance of the health system to adjust to current health care trends. Based on that review, operational adjustments along with organizational realignment changes were made today, September 24, 2019. Less than one percent of the workforce has been impacted directly. The individuals have the option to apply for open positions throughout the Health System for which they qualify. At this time, no other operational adjustments are planned.”

While no exact numbers were provided, the Regional West website indicates that there are approximately 2,000 employees. A one percent reduction would equate to 20 employees.

Regional West operates primarily on its 30-acre campus in northeast Scottsbluff with other satellite services and centers, including nearly 300 physicians and advanced practice clinicians.

