A patient at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff is being tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and has been placed under Person Under Investigation (PUI) status per the CDC guidelines and the Nebraska State Epidemiologist’s recommendation.

Regional West is handling this case in the same way they manage other diseases that require airborne precautions and monitoring, according to reports.

“We continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines and are working closely with the State Epidemiologist and their team of experts as we wait for the test results. We are exercising the utmost caution and have appropriately isolated the patient in the hospital as we continue to provide care for the other patients in the medical center,” said Regional West Chief Medical Officer Matthew Bruner. “Anyone in the western Nebraska region who has potentially been exposed to COVID-19 and experiences flu-like symptoms should call Regional West Community Health or Regional West Emergency Department at 308-635-3711.”

Regional West Medical Center is operating under normal conditions and focused on providing patient care as we await the results of the test. Test results are considered protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and will not be provided to protect the patient's privacy.

For the latest information, visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.