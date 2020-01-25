Regional West to host open house for volunteers

For organizations that serve the community, volunteers are an important part of their outreach. For those who want to make a difference by helping out, Volunteers and Friends of Regional West is hosting an open house.

The group invites the public to stop in at the main entrance at Regional West Medical Center anytime from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31. Current volunteers will be there to share their own experiences about volunteer opportunities in a wide variety of areas.

Volunteers are found helping at all the hospital’s information desks, the gift shop, the breast health center, patient rehab and hospice volunteers. And outside the building itself, volunteers make baby blankets.

Group Director Ally Berggren said, “My volunteers have told me they want to stay busy and like to have engagement with the community. They’re very rewarded in knowing they’ve made a difference in someone’s life.”

There are about 156 active volunteers and close to 250-300 lifetime members of the Volunteers and Friends of Regional West organization.

One of the volunteers is Jaci Aue of Mitchell, who can often be found at the information desk at the main entrance.

“Sometimes, the people who come in here are hurting,” Aue said. “They need someone who is compassionate, someone who will be supportive and will help them. That’s what volunteers can do.”

Volunteers come from all backgrounds and age groups, from teachers and retired nurses to business owners and more. Every one of them plays a vital role in keeping the hospital running smoothly.

“Volunteers are tremendously important to us,” Berggren said. “I don’t have hard numbers but we provide almost 30,000 volunteer hours to the hospital each year that might otherwise have to be a paid position. They account for a huge saving in human resource costs.”

One example is the gift shop, 100% staffed by volunteers. All the money raised at the gift shop goes back into a scholarship fund for students going into the medical field.

“To be honest, I don’t think the hospital could run without the volunteers,” Aue said. “They make a huge impact.”

Berggren said some people might be leery about the amount of time commitment required in being a volunteer.

“We’re flexible, so people can work as much as they want or as little as they can. We have some volunteers who come three days a week and others who come twice a month.”

Anyone who might be interested in volunteer work at the hospital is invited to learn more at their recruitment fair. It’s scheduled to be held inside the main entrance at Regional West Medical Center.

Berggren said people can also call her at 308-639-1271 for more information or just stop by the main information desk.

“I always set my volunteers up for success, so I’m always looking for new people who would like join us,” she said.

jpurvis@starherald.com