The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program will designate $19 billion to provide aid for farmers, ranchers and distributors through direct support and USDA food distribution programs

Announced by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue on Friday, April 17, the new U.S. Department of Agriculture program will financially assist farmers, ranchers and consumers to recover from COVID-19 market impacts. President Donald Trump’s immediate relief package, made up of two initiatives, will focus on monetary support to aid in losses from demand and short term over supply and direct money towards local and regional distributors who have been impacted by the closures of food service businesses.

Of the money designated to the agricultural industry through CFAP, $16 billion will provide direct support to farmers and ranchers based on actual losses, due to the drop of market prices and impacts caused by market supply chain changes. Assistance for producers will also aide in combating losses from short-term oversupply from 2020.

“Due to the recent decrease in the price of grain and livestock, this program will have a local and immediate effect,” Jessica Groskopf, University of Nebraska extension educator for economics.

Groskopf said producers can reach out to their local farm service offices to apply for assistance through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and other programs such as paycheck protection.

“CFAP will use the funding and authorities provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), and other USDA existing authorities,” according to a USDA press release.

In order to track actual losses, inventory numbers will be taken into account. Groskopf said direct payments will be made to producers for grain that is accounted for in storage and livestock in terms of inventory numbers. Using this method, actual losses can be accounted for and the appropriate amount of assistance can be provided to combat market fluctuation. Direct payments to the producer will help financial aid reach agriculture producers in an organized and accurate manner.

“At this time, producers need to consider having a plan for farm and ranch continuity, in order to be prepared in the case of an illness,” Groskopf said.

During uncertain and stressful times, Groskopf said it is important for producers to consider situations that could occur in the instance of illness. Necessary precautions should be taken in terms of family and succession planning that must be taken in order to keep production up to full speed in the instance of illness.

“Producers have more time to consider their well-being during this time,” Groskopf said.

Groskopf not only encourages producers to reach out for financial assistance, but also said producers need to consider mental health and stress management as a priority during this time.

The USDA will partner with regional and local distributors to provide relief through the purchasing of food items. In purchasing food items the USDA will provide support for distribution and food service industries that have been impacted by closures.

The USDA distribution program will provided food to community food bank and non-profit organizations, in turn helping those in need. Beginning with an estimated $100 million per month for the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables, $100 million per month to an array of dairy products and $100 million toward meat product purchasing. To accompany this purchasing program, the USDA will continue to provide $850 million for non-profit food bank administrative costs, of which $600 million will be solely directed to food purchasing,

“The American food supply chain had to adapt, and it remains safe, secure, and strong, and we all know that starts with America’s farmers and ranchers. This program will not only provide immediate relief for our farmers and ranchers, but it will also allow for the purchase and distribution of our agricultural abundance to help our fellow Americans in need,” Secretary Perdue said in a USDA press release.

Groskopf said she expects agricultural producers and local economies to feel the effect of the assistance programs immediately.