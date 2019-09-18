SCOTTSBLUFF — Ahead of the Repertory Dance Theatre’s performance at the Midwest Theater Thursday, Sept. 19, its dancers visited local schools for a dance lesson Wednesday.

Lauren Curley and Daniel Do interacted with first- and fourth-graders at Northfield Elementary as they held a movement class in the gym.

Using verbs to warm up their bodies, students explored skills like hopping, digging, flying and dancing on different levels, high medium, low and super low to the beat of a drum. After warming up, students came up with different verbs and levels to move around the gym. Then, they split into four teams for a relay where they had to complete for tasks before tagging the next person in line. They hopped on a medium level, did crab walks on a low level, crawled on a super low level and spun around in circles on a high level.

“We want them to see dance as a movement form that is accessible to all bodies,” Do said. “Everyone has freedom to explore with dance.”

The curriculum is tailored to the school curriculum, so teachers can connect movement with subjects like English and science.

Do said, “Teachers can see how they can put movement into math or science. It’s an amazing way to introduce the arts.”

Music teacher Kathleen Rose enjoyed watching the students work together to come up with their relay movements.

“It was good to see them collaborate and I love the creativity,” Rose said. “It’s important for kids to have that outlet.”

Rose and P.E. teacher Troy Svoboda also participated in the movement activities with the students.

After each relay team came up with their patterns, the students cheered on their teammates. Some students, like Camille Shimic, even walked down the gym to remind others of each pattern.

“It was good,” Shimic said. “Doing the patterns was fun. The hardest part was hopping on a really low level because you had to find a way to hop and you’re on the ground.”

RDT is the nation’s oldest and most successful repertory dance company. Unlike conventional modern dance organizations, RDT offers a diverse range of modern dance styles and choreographers—past and present—paired in brilliant, dazzling performances.

The public can expect to see athleticism, beauty and power throughout the performance.

Repertory Dance Theatre opens the Midwest Theater 2019-2020 performing arts season Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door the evening of the show or can be pre-purchased at the Midwest Theater ticket office, by calling 308-632-4311 or at www.midwesttheater.com