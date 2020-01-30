Early childhood care and an education workforce are urgent needs in Nebraska according to a report from the Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission released Thursday.

The Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission—a group of more than 40 Nebraska public- and private-sector leaders held a report launch to discuss the findings of a three year study entitled “Elevating Nebraska’s Early CHildhood Workforce: Report and Recommendations of the Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission. The research is part of an effort by the commission to tackle complex and urgent challenges across the state – expanding and strengthening the state’s early childhood workforce to meet children’s needs throughout the first eight years of life. The commission, which was convened by the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska, began work in February 2017.

Susan Sarver, the director of workforce planning and development for the Buffett Early Childhood Institute, said they hear from people across the state that access is an issue with people living in metropolitan areas struggling to find what they want at an affordable cost and people in rural areas having a lack of choices.

“Early childhood is really central to our community and community vitality,” Sarver said. “We have 75% of families in Nebraska with children under six with both parents working and we know that’s true across the state. Those children need a quality place to be.”

Sarver added, “If you’re in a community without any options for those parents, it makes it hard for parents to stay in the community. They want to be places where they feel safe where their kids are.”

Nici Johnson, the director of community connections in early childhood at ESU 13, has been a member on the commission after Jeff West, ESU 13 administrator, retired. Johnson said through the research from the commission and nationally, the availability of early childcare directly impacts the workforce to bring young families into the community to fill jobs.

“It really impacts all of Nebraska in ensuring that we, as a state, are attractive to new workforce looking for a job,” she said.

The commission’s report is a call to action on what Nebraska can do to lift up the early childhood workforce and recognize the hard work of those providers with young children.

“We want to recognize the importance of the early childhood workforce and recognize that Nebraska’s parents are paying what they can for the care of their children,” Johnson said. “As a state, we need to find a way to support all of that, so children are getting the quality they need and give providers a wage that is fair.”

During the release, Senator John Stinner addressed the public, sharing his experience with identifying a problem and committing resources to address it during his time on the Gering Public Schools board of education.

“This has been a long trek for me,” he said. “It really stretches back to my days at the Gering school board. At that time, No Child Left Behind came in and we started testing our students and finding out if they were really getting what they were supposed to get. At that time, less than 60% of our third graders were reading at a third grade level.”

Three years later, Stinner said the school board’s and district’s efforts to implement new processes resulted in 95% of third graders reading at a third grade level.

From his involvement in the commission’s research, Stinner shared his passion for supporting education as research found people with less education were more likely to become violent. Overcrowding in prison facilities continues to be a problem the legislature is working to address, but when Stinner reviewed the report, he found that “of the violent criminal population, 70% were high school dropouts.”

As part of fulfilling those needs for young Nebraska families, the commission identified four key goals:

- Ensure the early childhood workforce is highly qualified and reflects the diversity of the children and families they serve.

- Fully fund high-quality care and education by 2030.

- Nebraskan champion the critical role of the early childhood workforce in young children’s learning and development.

- Implement the commission’s recommendations through the formation of a statewide coalition.

While the changes will happen in phases, Sarver said it will be up to work groups to tackle issues for an area within the communities.

“Really, it started today,” she said. “It is the first step and now it’s getting people engaged and sharing their stories. We want (the coalition) to go out and listen and see what you need and who we can connect you with to get the things you need.”

As the public engages in conversations and reviews the report, Erin Owen, director of communications and marketing for the Buffett Early Childhood Institute, said, “We want people to be excited about elevating Nebraska’s childhood workforce for the future.”

For more information or to become a member of the statewide coalition, visit Earlyyearsmatters.org/workforce.