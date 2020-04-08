Lawmakers from Nebraska are among those who are working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith is working from Gering, attending plenty of Zoom meetings and conference calls as the business of the country continues to be done under social distancing rules.

Smith told the Star-Herald the coronavirus pandemic along with treatment and detection have shined a light on needs within the health care community.

“Addressing the need for supplies all across America — whether it’s rural, whether it’s urban — that has been a major issue,” he said. “I think that’s getting better in that respect. I think there is a greater appreciation for telemedicine, whether it’s across town, across the county or across the state, even across the country.”

Smith said recent legislation opened up more opportunities for telemedicine, and he is working to continue pushing that further with another bill he has reintroduced in Congress addressing the need to transport nursing home patients via ambulance when a review could be done via telemedicine, making the assessment less expensive and less difficult for the patient.

“Right now, with the virus, when you can prevent the personal visit and replace it with questions to be answered via telemedicine, I think that is a better scenario,” Smith said.

Smith said he believes in the big picture, it is important to remain calm in the wake of sickness reports, and the country can’t let up on it’s approach.

“We’re anticipating some pretty jarring numbers this week, just when you look at New York City alone,” he said. “We don’t want similar scenarios to impact the rest of the country as well. It’s important to continue to communicate the seriousness, and the sooner we can bend that curve, the better off everyone will be. Our healthcare system, our economy, and our personal lives can return back to normal once we can bend that curve back down.”

Sen. Ben Sasse heaped praise on those who are keeping the country afloat during difficult circumstances.

“Politicians aren’t the heroes during these economic and health crises – America’s farmers, ranchers, truck drivers, and grocery clerks are the heroes,” Sasse told the Star-Herald. “America’s doctors, nurses, and pharmacists are the heroes. This is a nasty virus but Nebraskans are going to kick its butt.

"Our rural hospitals have our backs, I’m fighting to make sure that Congress has their backs. We’ve got to slash some of the red tape that’s holding them back. We’ve got to prevent trial lawyers from getting rich off of frivolous lawsuits. We’ve got to make sure our doctors and nurses have the tools they need. We’ve got to beat this virus and get this country back up and running.”

Smith said there has been some concern about access to the Small Business Administration during difficult times for businesses.

“I really appreciate the agility of local community banks standing in the gap here,” he said. “I have been talking to constituents who have been having problems with the SBA website. We’ve seen some improvements already, but we want to make sure that everyone who want access can get that access. It’s a work in progress, and we want to make sure resources are available to folks who need it.”

When the country goes from essentially a shortage of labor to record numbers of unemployment claims, the economy definitely takes a blow, but Smith anticipates a strong recovery once the health scare has passed.

“This disruption in our economy will change some things just on a natural basis without Congress interfering,” he said. “I think, rightfully so, the American people are afraid Congress will overreact. We’ve seen comment from one of the Democratic leaders who said he wants to use this crisis to really change the structure and operations of government. I think we should be very careful and avoid that primarily.”

Looking at how recent circumstances have impacted educators and increased distance learning is a prime example of adapting to change.

“I think that will be fairly instructive moving forward, and I think families will probably have a greater appreciation for a lot of our (school) system,” Smith said, “I think we’ll need to be more flexible moving forward. I think flexibility and agility are the two key words, whether it’s K-12 education or whether it’s higher education or whether it’s the marketplace.”

Smith said retailers have adapted by offering curb or drive-up service and options for consumers within their stores, whether it be a national retailer such as Target or a local store such as Fresh Foods in Gering.

“(Fresh Foods) has done a fantastic job of stocking their shelves,” Smith said. “They’re a good example why I’m glad we’re here in Gering instead of Washington with this whole crisis on a personal level.”