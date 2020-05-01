Residents of Monument Rehabilitation and Care Center got to take part in a “drive-by wave” Friday as their friends, children, grandchildren and loved ones drove by to wave hello to those they can’t visit in person.

“We brought out any resident who wanted to come,” Lori Curtis, activities director at Monument Rehabilitation and Care Center, said. “We have about 30 people outside to wave at friends as they drive by.”

Curtis said one of her nurses saw the idea on Facebook of a nursing home that brought residents outside and invited people to drive by and wave hello.

“They gave me the idea and our department just ran with it,” she said. “I thought the idea was absolutely wonderful. I never would have thought of it.”

After some investigation, Curtis found the activity would be acceptable under COVID-19 restrictions as long as residents wear masks and maintain a 6-foot social distance.

“The families couldn’t stop, but they could drive by and wave,” Curtis said. “It was wonderful because our residents haven’t seen their families and loved ones for more than a month when care centers were closed to anyone from outside.”

Curtis said that since then, it’s been a challenge to find activities for the residents to do when the facility is closed to the outside world.

“The residents have been great about this,” she said. “They understand there’s a reason why their families can’t visit. So we’re learning new ways to be creative.”

With no in-person visits allowed, families have come up with alternatives. Some have stopped outside their loved one’s window. Others have called for a Skype video visit. A couple of musicians, a violinist and a guitarist, have played at residents’ windows.

Activities have been moved to the center’s hallways. Some of the activities scheduled so far are exercise, shooting toy guns at a target, and hallway Bingo.

They serve a lot of treats, something Curtis said is popular.

“We can’t wait for the day when we can open again and have relatives come in,” she said. “I think on opening day we should have a day-long party with cake and ice cream. But overall, it’s gone well for having to deal with this situation.”