Ricketts relaxes health measures in Panhandle

On Friday, April 24, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced relaxed health measures in many health districts throughout the state, including the Panhandle Public Health District, new direct health measures will open up religious services, allow elective surgeries to take place and salons, restaurants and daycare facilities to expand some offerings.

The measures will be effective May 4, Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel said during Friday’s daily briefing.

Engel said that Ricketts has indicated that he’ll be implementing changes gradually, phasing changes in two-week increments to ensure that the spread of the coranavirus is limited and cases in the state do not climb.

As directed health measures are relaxed, Engel said, “We’ll see what happens,” saying that people are still urged to practice good hygiene, social distancing and taking measures such as wearing cloth masks when out in the public.

“Hopefully, we won’t have new cases and people can stay healthy.”

Under the changes announced Friday, churches will be able to resume services, including weddings and funerals, with a 10-person limit lifted. However, churches will need to maintain 6-foot separations between people who do not live in the same households.

“Families can sit together, but there needs to be six-feet between the next family,” Engel said.

PPHD is attempting to gather and put together guidance for churches to answer questions on other parts of the directive, such as congregants not being allowed to pass items.

“We know people have a lot of questions and we’re trying to find answers,” she said.

Salons, such as beauty and nail salons, barber shops, massage therapy and tattoo parlors can also resume operations on May 4. However, employees and patrons will be required to wear masks. Those establishments also must limit the number of persons in the establishment to 10.

Restaurants will be allowed to resume dine-in services, with a variety of limits, such as limiting occupancy to 50% and limiting groups to six individuals. Groups that are larger must split and there will be a 6-feet distance required between parties.

Bars that do not serve food, some clubs and movie theaters will remain closed.

Ricketts had already announced that elective medical and dental surgeries and procedures could resume on May 4. Hospitals will be required to meet certain criteria: maintaining 30% general bed availability; 30% ICU availability and 30% ventilator ability. Hospitals must also maintain a two-week supply of necessary personal protective equipment in their facility.

A complete breakdown of the requirements of the directed health measures is included in a graphic included with the story and additional details are available on the governor’s website, governor.nebraska.gov or on the Panhandle Public Health District website, www.pphd.org. PPHD officials are arranging meetings with partners and questions will be able to be answered in the coming days.

“We know this is a lot of changes in a short amount of time,” Engel said. “...I’ve already gotten several calls and questions. Please be patient with us as we try to figure out what this means. I think it’s a good sign toward getting back to, maybe, a little bit more normal.”

Through the end of the month, people are still asked to abide by the governor’s six “rules” to Stay Home, Stay Healthy and Stay Connected. During that time, people are asked to stay home, work remotely if possible, and stay home if sick.

Testing continues in the Panhandle, though there was not any change in the number of positive cases announced Friday. Forty people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Panhandle Public Health District.

The state has announced efforts to expand testing, with assessments currently underway as Ricketts’ announced a “Crush the Curve” initiative earlier this week. Eventually, Ricketts said, he aims to see 3,000 residents a day tested for the coronavirus. The initiative will start with Nebraskans taking an assessment for coronavirus on the website, testnebraska.com. Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that there are plans that are coming into place for testing in the Panhandle and people are encouraged to take the assessments.