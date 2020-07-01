When the bear brothers arrived at Riverside Discovery Center, the community voted to name them Smokey and Bandit. Now, they are being asked to vote on the logo that will represent the bears.

“We feel like this is a way to get people involved and get them excited about this new exhibit,” Riverside Discovery Center director Anthony Mason said.

Starting July 3, the public is asked to visit the RDC Facebook page or vote in person at the zoo. The three options, designed by RDC employee Kimber Duncan, all feature the bears and elements of the exhibit.

“The theme for the whole exhibit is kind of a frontier-era mill,” Mason said.

A winner will be selected randomly from those who vote, and that person will receive a T-shirt featuring the logo and a $50 gift card to the zoo’s gift shop.

The bears were taken in by the zoo after their mother was illegally killed. Their new exhibit spans more than 20,000 square feet and will feature a training wall so the public can watch keepers work with the bears.

A water tower has been put in the exhibit and a waterwheel will be installed near it. Crates and old barrels will be around the outside of the exhibit, some of which will feature the logo.

“The logo will end up on some of the materials associated with the exhibit,” he said. “It’ll be on shirts and stuff as well.”

Currently, the logos are black and white, but color will be added to the final product for some applications, Mason said. Otherwise, the design will remain the same.

The exhibit will feature a number of elements that are the first of its kind.

“There is a lot going on that makes it unique for the zoo, and even unique across all zoos,” he said.

Donations are still needed to help complete the exhibit and can be made directly to the zoo on their website at riversidediscoverycenter.org. For more information, call 308-630-6236.

“We also have sponsorship opportunities.”

Those include plaques in memory of someone, or to represent a business. Those interested in a sponsorship should contact Mason directly at amason@riversidediscoverycenter.org or 402-990-3338.