The gate at Riverside Discovery Center is locked, but inside keepers are working to ensure the animals are cared for.

Director Anthony Mason announced the zoo would close to the public on March 13, and says it will remain closed through the end of April, possibly longer.

Prior to the announcement, Mason had been monitoring the response of other Association of Zoos and Aquariums members, as well as local, state and federal health guidelines.

“We genuinely want to protect the health and wellbeing of our staff, of our animals and … the entire community here,” Mason said. “We’re all in this together and the best thing we can do right now as a community is follow these guidelines.”

Closing the zoo means a heavy hit to the budget, especially as the busy season approaches.

“We’ve never experience anything like this,” Mason said. “We’ve had natural disasters where we’ve had to be closed for a few days or even a few weeks – I think this is the longest we’ve ever been closed before.”

Despite locked gates, RDC’s overhead doesn’t change. The animals still require care and that takes staff. Mason said that he has no desire to let anyone go, and that the zoo is already operating with a small staff.

“We walk a very fine line already,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re doing the best for … all the animals here.”

Staff members have also been working hard to keep the community connected with the animals through videos on the Riverside Discovery Center Facebook page.

“We’re posting as many keep chats as we can and Lil’ Explorers videos,” Mason said.

Those who are interested in helping to take some of the financial strain off the zoo can make a direct donation at riversidediscoverycenter.org. Memberships can also be purchased on the website and won’t be activated until the zoo is open again, rather than the day the membership is purchased.

“Anyone who’s a current member is going to have their membership extended by the length of time we’re closed,” Mason said.

Because RDC is a AZA member, those who purchase a membership can often get free or discounted entry into other facilities across the country.

Additionally, the zoo is asking for donations of meat and grass or alfalfa bales.

“Those are the two biggest food items that we need the most,” Mason said.

He said he’s grateful for any help the public can offer, but he understands there are a lot of people in need.

“I certainly don’t think that the zoo’s needs detract from other needs of organizations in our community,” Mason said. “There’s a lot of people in this community who are in need right now.”

He said he hopes the community is able to rally around and support everyone who is being impacted by COVID-19.

“I think the only way the entire community is going to come out of this is if we all work together,” Mason said.

kamie.stephen@starherald.com