Riverside Discovery Center maintains attendance pace, increases revenues

Attendance for 2019 at the Riverside Discovery Center stayed in line with 2018, but increased fundraising and donations helped the balance sheet show positive numbers.

RDC Director Anthony Mason made a presentation to the Scottsbluff City Council Tuesday night and indicated that attendance for 2019 was 45,041, an increase of about 20 from 2018. Looking back at 2017, attendance was around 36,000, and in 2016 it was 29,000.

On the RDC balance sheet provided, support income for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2019 was $621,024, a substantial increase from the previous year’s $474,221. A reduction in expenses of more than $53,000 resulted in a net profit of $111,654 compared to the previous year’s net loss of more than $119,000.

“With opening the new bear exhibit this year and some other fun things that we’ve got coming down the pike, we expect to hit at least the same (attendance) number, which is a fairly stable number,” Mason said. “Obviously, our goal is to continue to grow. We expect that bear exhibit should bring in a lot more people. We’ve also gone after some marketing grants that we haven’t gotten before, specifically from the county and the state.”

RDC recently received a $6,000 grant from the State of Nebraska for out of state marketing and will be doing a targeted marketing campaign in Cheyenne. Of the 2019 visitors, more than 17,000 were from outside the Scottsbluff/Gering area and more than 7,600 from out of state, including 5,174 from Wyoming.

Membership in 2019 was around 750, compared to just over 600 in 2018 and in the 400-500 range the four previous years.

“Our memberships are continuing to grow,” Mason said, “and that is with increasing our membership rates in the past year as well. Just another stepping stone there.”

On- and off-site education events showed attendance of nearly 16,000, whether it be school programs or community events. The 6,000 on-site attendees are counted in the zoo’s attendance figures. The attendance in programs was similar to overall attendance, maintaining approximately the same total the last two years after increasing from previous years. Mason said education events can be a combination of educational and marketing events.

“During the balloon fest (in August), we went out there to all of the events during the balloon fest, both educational and promotionally trying to get those people in that are from out of town,” he said.

New animals are one way to attract visitors, and Mason said there were additions in 2019.

“In 2019, we brought in new waterbuck,” he said. “We brought in our new group of five chimpanzees and some other new animals as well, but those were kind of the big features. In 2020, we’ve got the bear exhibit coming where we should be breaking ground in either March or April of this year, and that should be opening before the end of summer. That will be a really big attraction for the area when it opens and should get a lot of coverage.”