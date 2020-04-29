Riverside Discovery Center will reopen May 11

Parents who are hearing an echo of “I’m bored,” may be relieved to know that Riverside Discovery Center is preparing to reopen.

Director Anthony Mason announced Wednesday that the zoo will open the gates again on May 11. The COVID-19 Pandemic forced the zoo to close on March 13.

“We’re pretty excited,” Mason said. “This has obviously been really hard on us, being closed for this length of time.”

Staff at the zoo have created a reopening plan, which was done in consultation with the Panhandle Public Health District.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure they can have a great experience in a safe environment,” Mason said.

There will be a number of safety measures in place, including the addition of more hand sanitizer stations, signs outlining safety recommendations throughout the zoo, social distancing markets and staff wearing masks. Visitors are also encouraged to wear masks.

During this time, which is considered phase one of reopening, the playground, dino dig and splash pad will remain closed. They will reopen as soon as it is determined to be safe by PPHD and other health officials.

“We know that some of the restrictions will be a little rough at first, but we’re hoping to phase them out over time,” Mason said.

Those who currently hold a zoo membership will have the term extended by two months to account for the time the zoo was closed. Memberships purchased ahead of the reopening will go into effect on May 11 and continue for one year.

RDC is also accepting monetary donations as well as meat, hay and fresh or canned vegetables to help offset the revenue loss caused by the closure.

The zoo will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Memorial Day Weekend. After that, the hours will change to 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Updates will continue to be posted at www.riversidediscoverycenter.org and Facebook.com/riversidediscoverycenter. For more information, contact the zoo at 308-630-6236.