Rockabilly meets romance: Valentine’s Day show will feature Everly Brothers’ hits

“High in some silent sky, love sings a silver song.” On Friday, “Love Makes the World Go ‘Round” and other Everly Brothers hits are coming to the Midwest Theater.

The Everly Set will perform on Valentine’s Day, singing classics from the Everly Brothers.

The Everly Set is made up of Jack Skuller and Sean Altman, who formed the tribute band after a one-off gig.

“We were paired to sing ‘Mrs. Robinson’ at a Simon and Garfunkel tribute concert in Manhattan,” Altman said. “We bonded over the fact that we were both singer-songwriters who happened to be huge Everly fans.”

Both men were established in the industry prior to meeting.

“After playing violin from age 9 to 13, I realized all I really wanted to do was sing and play sports,” Altman, who grew up in the Bronx, New York said. “Once it became clear that I would never, ever be able to dunk a basketball, I set my sights on something more realistic: Rock stardom.”

Long before a cappella gained pop culture popularity through Pitch Perfect and Pentatonix, Altman was helping to clear the path.

“I’ve always been a sucker for catchy songs sung in two-part harmony,” he said. “When I was in high school I would fantasize that Art Garfunkel would become suddenly and inexplicably incapacitated and that Paul Simon would pluck me from chemistry class to take Art’s place.”

He began his career on New York’s nightclub circuit with David Yazbek in a Simon and Garfunkel inspired duo. While attending Brown University, he became active in the school’s a cappella group, the High Jinks and joined another group called Blind Dates.

“I became a big-haired front-man of an 80s new wave pop band,” Altman said.

After graduating in 1984, he moved back to New York City and Blind Dates dissolved a few years later — but not before Altman found the next step on his journey to stardom. Along with university classmates, he founded Rockapella.

They performed at a dinner party for Kathy Lee Gifford, which led to an appearance on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee in 1988. They were then invited to PBS’ Great Performances and later were signed to be the house band on “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?”

The show featured a catchy theme song written by Altman and Yazbek, in addition to several other songs written by Altman. He said the theme song is his all-time favorite, “because it paid for my kitchen cabinets, almost.”

During the height of Rockapella’s success, they were performing on The Tonight Show and were guest artists for Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden. In 1997, Altman decided to focus on his solo career. Not long before that, Skuller made his entrance into the world.

“I started writing songs really young,” Skuller said, who was also born in New York. “My dad is a singer/songwriter and inspired me a ton.”

He grew up listening to rockabilly and blues music and in 2010, at age 14, he released a rockabilly single called “Love is a Drum,” with Bar/None Records. Later, it was re-released by Disney Records which netted Skuller the opportunity to tour the United States.

In 2012, he appeared on Disney’s “The Next Big Thing,” which led to a 15-city tour with Radio Disney, appearances in publications like Consequence of Sound and American Songwriter. In 2014, he was recognized by Songmasters and Songwriter’s Hall of Fame for his breakthrough talent, earning him the Holly Prize in tribute of Buddy Holly.

“Jack and I met in 2010 when he was a 14-year-old rising star and I was a former mid-level kids TV star with a recent hip replacement,” Altman said, jokingly. “When Jack was 19 and I had become an official card-carrying member of the AARP, we formed The Everly Set as a lark.”

They didn’t expect a lot of success, with Altman admitting he wasn’t sure there would even be a market for their music, but they enjoyed performing together.

“We just have so much fun singing these songs together,” Skuller said. “The Everly Brothers’ songs possess a beautiful simplicity and a timeless quality, and I’ve seen people of all ages get up and dance at our shows. Their music is a unifier. I think it’s just such a natural thing for the two of us.”

It turned out that there was a market for their music, and they began touring.

“My most memorable moment with the Everly Set was when we visited Phil and Don (Everly)’s tiny one-room childhood home in Shenandoah, Iowa,” Altman said.

“Another memorable moment was when we hung out with some sheep at the Washington State Fair singing ‘Baah-Baah Love,” Skuller added.

The Valentine’s Day performance will consist of two dozen Everly Brothers hits including “Bye Bye Love,” and “Wake Up Little Susie,” as well as some of the Brothers’ lesser known songs.

“We also tell the Everly Brothers’ story and demonstrate their lasting influence on rock’n’roll,” Altman said.

Those who grew up loving Everly Brothers’ songs will be transported back to their youth, but the show isn’t just for Everly fans, he said.

“Those who’ve never even heard of the Everly Brothers will be charmed by (Skuller’s) youthful good looks and guitar wizardry, and my gift-of-gab and high cheekbones,” Altman said.

When he set his sights on “rock stardom,” Altman figured he’d spend his life writing his own songs and performing them.

“With Rockapella, I got to write songs, be on TV every day for five years, travel the world and rub noses with everyone from presidents to rock stars to Playboy bunnies — all fascinating endeavors,” he said. “I never expected that at this stage in my career I would transition back into singing other people’s material as part of the world’s definitive Everly Brothers tribute act.”

Although unexpected, the shift has been freeing, he said.

“There’s no ego attached or fear that the songs aren’t good enough,” Altman said. “The Everly Brothers songs are some of the best songs ever crafted.”

Tickets for Friday’s performance range from $35-42 for members and $38-45 for non-members and can be purchased at Midwesttheater.com, at the box office or by calling 308-632-4311.

Attendees can purchase a champagne and chocolate package for $40, which includes a bottle of bubbly, two flutes, a box of specialty chocolates and a long-stemmed rose. A dinner and show package is also available from Flyover Brewery for $65 and will include an appetizer, two entrées, a desert and two (non-specialty) beers.

Proceeds from the show will be split between the theater’s marquee fund and the West Nebraska Arts Center’s window repair fund.

