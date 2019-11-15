Roofer turns hail into donations for United Way

Terry Schank, whose family owns of Twin City Roofing, recently had an idea to turn an extremely damaging summer hailstorm into something positive.

With so many roofs in need of repair, he decided to make a $100 donation to United Way of Western Nebraska for every roofing job his crew completed.

“We’ve always been supportive of the United Way and thought it would be fun to help out this way,” Schank said. “We started donating in October and will continue into October of next year.”

In that first month, Twin City Roofing completed 52 roofing jobs and presented a $5,200 check to United Way.

While roofing work will slow down during the winter, Schank said work will pick up again in the spring when warmer weather returns.

“The United Way helps with so many different organizations,” Schank said. “Some of the organizations work with kids, who have a special place in our hearts.”

“Terry reached out to me in September with the idea,” said Steph Black, United Way of Western Nebraska executive director. “I thought it was a great idea to turn some of the hail devastation into something positive for our community. It was a very generous gift that’s going to help others.”