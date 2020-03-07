The Rotary Youth Leadership Awards has been equipping participants for future leadership responsibilities since 1971.

The Scottsbluff-Gering Rotary Club sees the conferences it provides for youth as a tremendous learning tool, not just for the conferees, but for the Rotarians attending in leadership roles as well.

Rotarian Jim Trumbull recalls his experience from the early 2000s when the local club would send four students to the conferences, and he would get to see the changes in those individuals through the process.

“The Youth Committee then interviewed them and selected, back then, four students to attend the Conference held at the YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park, Colo.,” Trumbull said. “I also helped transport the students up to and back from the conference, so I got to see the changes from arriving on Sunday and at the end of the conference on Friday, and it was amazing how energized and excited they were and on the way back could not stop talking about the week they had.”

The Scottsbluff-Gering club now sends 14 students to conferences - eight to RYLA and six to Young RYLA. Rotarian Rawnda Pierce has served as Chairman in the past, and Trumbull will be Chair this year for Week 1 of the conference.

Rotarians Katy Reichert and Audrey Murphy both are originally from Morrill, and went to RYLA conferences, graduated to junior counselors and then became senior counselors. With participants from Denver, Northern Colorado and Western Nebraska all getting together at a single conference, the experience is eye-opening for some.

“When I went when I was in high school, it just opened up a whole new world for me,” Murphy said. “Being from a small town and getting out of my little snow globe, and being impacted by better culture and diversity than I got to experience in Morrill, Nebraska. That was something that was really important to me. I work in human resources now, and that was something that I knew from a young age, that I wanted to do something that impacted a larger variety of people, and we don’t always get that here in our smaller towns in Western Nebraska.”

Emily Ostdiek of Scottsbluff first became involved in the program after her seventh-grade year. She attended Young RYLA, then attended RYLA her junior year of high school. Now a college junior studying journalism, Ostdiek has continued participation as a counselor for two summers and has been a head junior counselor for events in Colorado and Florida.

“I enjoy watching people find their voice, seeing people empowered, seeing people go back and make a difference in their communities and their school,” Ostdiek said. “The bonding experience you get is incredible.”

Reichert and Murphy said they have maintained relationships with many of the participants they have worked with.

“It’s so much fun to see what they’re doing with their lives and things like that,” Reichert said. “You only see them on social media, really, but you still feel a strong connection to them, like you’re still good friends because you have that baseline of your friendship that your core values are the same. It’s been pretty cool to see what everyone is doing now.”

Ostdiek said RYLA has helped teach her about her strengths as well as areas she wanted to work on related to leadership and teamwork. She said it’s been interesting to see how she, as a young person, can assume leadership roles now, and she credits learning from the senior counselors for bringing those skills out.

“Especially now being a head counselor,” she said, “I feel equipped to be involved, be an initiator. ... RYLA really feels like a safe learning place and an equipping experience.”

Trumbull said the RYLA program provides valuable skills for young people.

“RYLA and Young RYLA are an opportunity for Rotary to engage, interact and impact the lives of almost 400 high school and middle school aged students each year,” he said. “RYLA is a way we can take students from all walks of life who have a wanting to lead and change their schools, communities and more for the better. To help them to take the lessons and skills they learned at RYLA or Young RYLA back and create a positive culture back in their own areas.”

Trumbull said it has been helpful for the youth to learn from each other. He adds that the leadership team learns through the program each year as well.

“I can say each year I gain something new at the conference,” Trumbull said, “learn something about a different culture, the challenges and opportunities our youth are faced with in today’s ever-changing world, and always a time to reflect back at oneself and our own values, thoughts and beliefs. It allows everyone who is there a chance to view the world from a different perspective or walk in someone else’s shoes and hopefully we all come out a better human for it.”

Pierce said having an opportunity to impact a young person’s life makes each conference worthwhile.

“The thing is, you can impact so many people, and you don’t even know that you’re impacting them until much later,” she said. “Then, it’s like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know it was such a big impact for you or that was helpful for you.’”

Applications are now being accepted for Young RYLA and for RYLA. Students going into eight grade or students going into their junior or senior years should contact their school guidance counselors or visit with any Rotarian.

