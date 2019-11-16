Round out November with 10 community events

As the holidays draw closer, the calendar is filling up with Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas parades. Looking to make friends, fill up on comfort foods and maybe run off some of those calories? Need to cross off some items on the holiday shopping list?

These 10 community events have you covered:

SCOTTSBLUFF: Newcomer’s Meet and Greet

Nov. 22 — 6-7 p.m.

Midwest Theater, 1707 Broadway

New in town? Get to know other transplants during the Newcomer’s Meet and Greet. The event is family friendly and those in attendance get free admission to the Missoula Children’s Theater production of The Emperor’s New Clothes, which begins at 7:30 p.m.

SCOTTSBLUFF: Emperor’s New Clothes

Nov. 22 — 7:30 p.m.

Midwest Theater, 1707 Broadway

Learn that “less is more,” during the Missoula Children’s Theater’s production of the Emperor’s New Clothes. This family-friendly show tells the story of an Emperor who became so focused on dressing well, he forgot the needs of his people until his friend’s craft an elaborate “birthday suit” to help him realize that fancy clothes aren’t everything.

Tickets are $5 for members and $8 for non-members.

SCOTTSBLUFF: Angel Tree Open House

Nov. 20 — 3-6 p.m.

First Baptist Church, 3009 Ave. I

First Baptist Church aims to help around 125 children — most of them local — with this year’s Angel Tree. The program is part of the national Prison Fellowship Program and helps provide children of incarcerated persons with gifts.

Those who are unable to make it to the open house to select an Angel can contact 308-631-9674 for more information.

GERING: Cat Pack and Pup Pack Food Drive

Nov. 23 — 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Fresh Foods, 1270 10th Street

A food drive, led by Nebraska Title Company, will benefit more than 200 local children who utilize the Cat Pack and Pup Pack weekend backpack programs. The program provides at-risk children with easy to prepare, nutrition food so they have something to eat on the weekends when school meals aren’t available.

If you can’t make the event, you can drop donations off at Nebraska Title Company, 2822 Ave I, Suite B, through Dec. 12.

SCOTTSBLUFF: Turkey Trot 5K

Nov. 23 — 7:30 a.m.

Scottsbluff Family YMCA, 22 S Beltline HWY E

Burn some calories prior to consuming your Thanksgiving feast by participating in the Turkey Trot 5K and one-mile fun run. The race will take place on the Monument Valley Pathway, beginning and ending at the YMCA.

Early registration — which guarantees a 2019 Turkey Trot T-shirt — ends on Nov. 18. Those who bring a new, unwrapped gift to the YMCA or First State Bank at the time of registration will receive $5 off their fee. Winners of the 5K will receive a gift certificate for a 10-pound frozen turkey.

TORRINGTON: Turkey Trot 5K

Nov. 24 — EWC CTEC Building, 3200 W. C Street

Justify eating that pie by running in this 5K. If you happen to win your age division, you’ll score a free turkey.

Preregister at ewc.wy.edu or sign up prior to the event. Registration and check-in begins at 1 p.m., with the 5K beginning at 2 and the kids fun run starting at 3:30 p.m.

SCOTTSBLUFF: Thanksgiving in the Valley

Nov. 28 — 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Guadalupe Center, 1200 East 9th Street

Chow down on turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy and all of your other Thanksgiving favorites during Thanksgiving in the Valley.

This free community dinner started in 1984 as a way to serve those in need and ensure people wouldn’t have to spend Thanksgiving alone.

GERING: Christmas Parade

Nov. 29 — 6-8 p.m.

Downtown Gering

Get in the Christmas spirit with free hot chocolate, cookies, pictures with Santa, goodie bags and, of course, Christmas music. The official opening of Santa’s Village will follow the parade.

For more information, call 308-436-6886

SCOTTSBLUFF: Small Business Saturday

Nov. 30 — 8-5 p.m.

Downtown Scottsbluff

Shop local and support small businesses during Small Business Saturday. Check out the specials that Broadway businesses are offering and check off some of the things on your Christmas list.

From 1-3 p.m. (weather permitting) the community is invited to help decorate the new, real Christmas tree in 18th Street Plaza. If you own a ladder, bring it with you. If you plan to help decorate, please contact Angela Kembel, 308-765-0599 or email capnco@hotmail.com.

SCOTTSBLUFF: Christmas Parade

Dec. 1 — 6 p.m.

Downtown Scottsbluff

Head down to 18th Street Plaza from 5-8 p.m. for food trucks and treats, along with free photos with Santa and the Grinch. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.

Want to be a part of it? Businesses and organizations can call 308-765-0599 or email capnco@hotmail.com for more information or to register a float.

During this event, there will be no parking allowed in the Bluffs Middle School parking lot or on Broadway itself.

Got something fun coming up? We’d love to know about it. Submit your events at starherald.com via the calendar or by emailing news@starherald.com.