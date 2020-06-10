This fall’s Platte Valley Companies ninth annual Monument Marathon might not set a record for the number of participants, but runners are already making reservations to come to Gering for the run.

The marathon attracts runners from around the nation and other countries as well.

In addition to full marathon and half-marathon distances, a 5K run/walk was added five years ago to open the event to even more runners at every level.

During a Wednesday news conference, Race Director Jennifer Reisig said planning for this year’s event had some challenges no one could have predicted.

“The marathon steering committee started meeting virtually in March to discuss how a global pandemic would affect the event,” she said. “Other races all around the country and the world were being cancelled for this year, even the Boston Marathon.”

She said a number of factors helped give the committee confidence to stage the marathon as scheduled in spite of the challenges. Some of those factors included the rural nature of our area, the caring of the volunteers, sponsors, and expert advice from Panhandle Public Health District.

“Of course none of it would be possible with the support of the entire community and our title sponsor, Platte Valley Companies.”

Zac Karpf, chief operating officer at Platte Valley Companies, said it’s exciting to see a running event that’s still going to happen.

“It’s a great event for the community and the region,” Karpf said. “It showcases the natural beauty of the area while also being a challenge for the runners. Plus it’s good to see so many volunteers return year after year. They’re an important part of the marathon.”

He added this year’s marathon will look different than previous years due to social distancing, but his company is honored to sponsor such a worthy cause.

Monies raised from the Monument Marathon are used to provide scholarship opportunities to students in need who are attending Western Nebraska Community College.

Reisig, who also serves as the WNCC Foundation Director, said the marathon is their biggest fundraiser.

Reisig said last year’s marathon brought in more than 530 runners from across the country. They ranged in age from 8 to 79.

Three runners also attended the news conference to share their experience with the Monument Marathon.

Caralee Turnidge ran her first half-marathon last year and will be back for another this fall.

“As a new runner, I was nervous for about three days before the event,” she said. “The people are so nice and the race is well-organized. I think it’s an event for everybody.”

Army veteran Joe Margheim is a physician with Regional West Medical Center. He’s also a co-owner of Flyover Brewing Company and has been a sponsor of the marathon for the past four years.

“I’ve run some races in D.C. while I was in the Army, but I never ran a full marathon,” he said. “I ran in the half-marathon last year and may run the full marathon this year. I enjoy having the opportunity to have something to train for, having a goal to accomplish.”

Linda Guzman-Gonzales, a WNCC Board of Governors member, will take part in the 5K event again this fall. Actually, she calls it “wogging,” a fast walking cross between walking and jogging.

“I’m a walker, not a runner,” she said. “Every year I set a goal of how fast I want to walk. My goal is to get up to a 15-minute mile.”

She said the 5K event is really fun because she gets to meet all kinds of people who aren’t necessarily serious runners. Many of them dress up in costumes and make it a fun event.

“We’re not going to break any registration records this year and that’s OK,” Reisig said. “Our focus is on health, safety and staging the marathon as well as we’ve ever done it.”

For more information on registering, volunteer opportunities and sponsorships, visit the website monumentmarathon.com.