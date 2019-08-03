GERING — Kali Mason of Lewellen, a retired air traffic controller, said she took up running as a stress reliever. This September, she plans to compete in her second Monument Marathon.

“I started running in my 20s and was just doing it on and off,” she said. “Like a standard youngster, I used it for weight control. That’s not the best reason, but running is something I’ve always come back to.”

For most races, Mason doesn’t run in groups, but goes solo. She calls it her “me time” when her mind can go off on tangents or think through problems. In a way, she said she works out her life through running.

Mason has competed in nine full marathons in the past, but will compete in the Monument Marathon’s half-marathon event this year for the second time. She’ll be joined again by her son Zachary, now 16.

“We decided to do the half-marathon last year to honor my oldest son, Josh, who was a Marine Corps recruit,” Mason said. “He was going to enter the Crucible, the final basic training test, four days after we ran last year.”

So to honor their family member, both Mason and Zachary Mason, age 15 at the time, got out of their comfort zone to run the half-marathon event.

“Zachary had run cross country events before but wasn’t trained to run a half-marathon,” she said. “He surprised himself and ran the whole thing.”

Half-marathons are Mason's favorite distance because it’s “long enough without being grueling.” She’s done so many of them she’s lost track of the number. She’s also lost track of the number of 5K and 10K runs she’s made.

“I started running in Colorado,” Mason said. “My first event was the Georgetown-Idaho Springs Marathon. My first full marathon was in Las Vegas.”

Now living in Lewellen, Kali and Zachary Mason are looking for marathons around the area where they both can run as a “mother-son bonding thing.”

Kali and Zachary Mason have hiked the area around Scotts Bluff National Monument a number of times. Part of the enjoyment of the Monument Marathon is seeing parts of the bluffs they usually wouldn’t see while hiking.

In June, Kali and Zachary were in Gering and hiked to the top of the monument. From that view, they could see one of the roads where they ran in last September’s marathon.

The 8th annual Monument Marathon, with marathon, half-marathon and 5K distances, is scheduled for Sept. 28.

Monies raised from the event help the Western Nebraska Community College Foundation provide scholarships to students in need.

For more information or to register, visit the website at monumentmarathon.com