Rural families having to adjust to homeschooling during COVID-19 pandemic

HARRISON —Right to left, winding back and forth, up and down, dusty gravel roads lead to a seemingly never ending distant horizon of vivid green rangeland, speckled with cattle surrounding freshly worked Nebraska farm ground 30 miles Northeast of Harrison, Nebraska, where at the core of this horizon, lies Hat Creek, running through Sheila and Kody DeVries backyard at the Coffee Ranch.

Daily life for Sheila and Kody, with their three grade-school daughters takes on different challenges than those who live among city streets of cement and asphalt.

First-grader Torri Neal, seventh-grader Sierra Eastman and ninth-grader Tamika Eastman involuntaral traded their 60 mile daily commute to Nebraska’s Sioux County Public school and back, for mornings and long days of online school on the ranch due to COVID-19 school closures.

“Honestly speaking, if somebody wouldn’t have came up here and told us that COVID-19 was going on, other than the schools shutting down, we would’ve never known,” Sheila said.

The house hold of ranch kids, coming home for the remaining months of the school year, Sheila said, was slightly unique in terms of balancing and scheduling zoom video calls during a busy part of the year for cattle ranchers.

“I think that was just because there were a lot of families like ours, because we are so rural, when our kids came home (from school) it was work time,” Sheila said, “There were some nights when they wouldn’t get off Zoom calls until 8 p.m. at night, because we had brandings. It’s just that time of the year for everyone to brand, and even one of the girls’ teacher, her husband ranches as well, so she would be gone branding during the day too, then they would try to catch up with zoom calls at the end of the day when the brandings were done.”

A unique struggle, which kids and families located in the midst of Nebraska’s cattle country experience, a differentiating factor of those located in the epicenter of bustling cities and large towns.

“I saw people online, on Facebook saying that their lives slowed down due to COVID, and I felt like ours just sped up,” Sheila said.

Ninth-grader, Tamika said, between Google classroom, Zoom video calls and Schoology Online quiz platforms, the three days a week of school beginning at 8a.m., continuing to 3 a.m., shared similarities to the hours of a traditional school day.

“So the way they (teachers) would do it is, like a normal school day 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. was usually music. The teachers did agree though, you didn’t have to stay on for the whole hour, unless the teacher wants you to. So maybe the teacher would explain for 10 minutes, explain your assignment and then they would allow you to log off to complete those assignments or go and do other activities if you want,” Tamika said.

In terms of connect-ability, Sheila said, without the families recent technology updates, a Internet connection would have been unlikely.

“We were lucky, we would not have been able to do this, but probably four or five months prior to the school closures we had installed a Wilson booster (a device which amplifies 4G & 3G LTE signals) because our landline is so bad and they won’t repair it, understandably, we are out in the middle of nowhere and there is no way they would be able to find the problem. So we got a booster, and then went to Viaro to get their newest Wi-Fi,” Sheila said, “Where if we didn’t have that booster, we wouldn’t have anything out here.”

As a parent Sheila reflected, with three kids in wide range of grade levels, more often than not Tori, Tamika and Sierra would be online for zoom classes at the same time.

“There was a lot of times they all had to be on at the same time, so when you have three (kids) in three different grades it kind of overlaps, for example, on the days when she had schooling, these guys might still have zoom calls all at the same time,” Sheila said, “Sierra would be in the computer room, Tamika would be downstairs with her laptop and then Tori would be at the kitchen table.”

Seventh-grader Sierra said, her teacher tried to coordinate times so they would not have zoom calls at the same time as everyone else.

“The only thing that was a little bit, maybe not the most fair about living out here, they would only assign so many assignments, because they wouldn’t know if any kids were cheating or not, so they kind of judged you on your participation, if you were there or not, it is kind of hard because, one day I was probably on each class for 10 minutes before the Internet kicked me off and then i could not log on” Tamika said.

Sheila said, even with slight technology struggles, she believes with more time, if school closures continued most of these issues could be worked out over time.

“I would say from a parent aspect, one of the things I would wonder, it seemed like it blitzed out (glitched and struggled with connection) more during the week, when everyone would be on it, and I’m not sure they were set at that point to handle that volume of use,” Sheila said, “One thing they did that I thought was phenomenally cool, with obviously all of us sitting on zoom calls all day long, we were way over usage. So during the last few school months, they waived overage fees. I mean it brought my bill from $400 and something to $257.”

Between the three girls, most teachers set up times to speak one-on-one with students, as Sierra said her seventh grade teacher did.

“They would set up specific time slots for everyone, so if we had any questions or needed help on a certain subject, she could help us during that time” Sierra said.

Sheila and the kids agreed, throughout their online learning experience, they did not feel as if their education suffered, regardless of busy days on the ranch.

As a family, which Sheila said, is used to long days and long commutes, a busy schedule is something they know all to well.

“Where we live so far out, on a normal school day, by the time you drive and you do all the sports and the early morning things at school, there are some of those days where it was 15 or better hour day in town at school,” Sheila said,

The three girls finished up their school year online with Sioux County Public Schools and will continue to spend the summer months working on the ranch.

