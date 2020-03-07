It’s called coronavirus, caused by a newly discovered virus with the scientific name COVID-19. Coronavirus has been in the media lately causing countless people to be on edge about the potential dangers as the virus spreads around the world.

Dr. Matthew Bruner, chief medical officer at Regional West Medical Center, said the most important thing to remember is don’t panic.

While some media outlets have used the term pandemic, the term is often misunderstood. A definition from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) is a new, contagious disease with significant outbreaks reported in at least two other countries beside the source countries.

As of March 3, the Johns Hopkins University website reported 117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. As of March 3, there had been seven deaths and eight of the confirmed cases have cleared up.

“COVID-19 is a virus, so take the same precautions you would to avoid any disease,” Bruner said. “Cough into your elbow and use hand sanitizer. If you’re sick, stay home.”

The virus’ symptoms are similar to a cold or flu bug. Persons contracting the disease will feel respiratory distress like shortness of breath, fever and cough. But the diseases are different.

“Flu tends to be more upper respiratory, while COVID-19 is lower respiratory, which is why it causes more problems,” Bob Kentner, quality manager with Sidney Regional Medical Center, said. “It can lead to respiratory distress caused by lack of oxygen, but those are the more extreme cases.”

Age is also a factor in persons with compromised immune systems. As with any disease, there’s usually a higher percentage of death in those with core morbidities like heart or respiratory disease and those who have cancer.

Current CDC statistics show almost 93,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world with 80,000 of those cases being in China. There have been 3,159 total deaths worldwide attributed to the virus (as of March 3).

The CDC is still working on the true vectors of how the respiratory disease is spread, but for now they’re treating it as if it’s transmitted the same as influenza. The incubation period for COVID-19 is 2-14 days before symptoms appear.

While COVID-19 and influenza can produce similar symptoms, the flu is actually a much deadlier disease.

“This year, there were 180,000 laboratory confirmed cases of influenza in the United States alone,” Kentner said. “We’ve had 60,000 deaths caused by the flu. I’d be more concerned about the flu than COVID-19.”

According to Bruner, anyone who thinks they might have contracted the COVID-19 virus should stay home and contact a Regional West clinic or the Community Health Department. A series of questions will be asked to better determine whether it’s COVID-19, a common cold, flu or something else.

“If the person is negative for influenza, we might do a respiratory panel of several viruses we normally test for,” Bruner said. “It’s a quick turnaround test but we have to determine possible exposures. If COVID-19 is a potential, that testing is done at the university medical center."

CDC data show that the virus is not spreading widely in the U.S. at this time, so, most people will have little immediate risk of exposure. For the general American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to the virus, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low.

“Our infectious disease people have been ready for something like this,” Bruner said. “We don’t anticipate a shortage of things like hand sanitizer and surgical masks. Better CDC protocols are being sent out for people so they won’t panic and use up supplies so we don’t run out.”

The CDC is also working on a vaccine for COVID-19 which might be available soon.

Most viral diseases will eventually run their course and become rare. Past examples have included H1N1, SARS, MERS and swine flu, among others. But COVID-19 is something new.

“We don’t know a lot about it or whether it will be seasonal like the flu,” Bruner said. “My best advice is not to panic. We have processes in place to handle any virus that comes after us. COVID-19 is just the latest name.”