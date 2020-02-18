An event at Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will take teens back in time and put them in the center of a murder mystery.

The LSPL’s Teen Advisory Committee (TAC) will be hosting a Roaring 20’s Murder Mystery Party from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, in the library’s meeting room.

“At our January TAC meeting, TAC members discussed different ideas for February’s TAC program,” adviser and teen librarian Mackenzie Watson said. “Many ideas were thrown around — the idea that stuck was a murder mystery party.”

Once the group settled on the murder mystery party, the 1920s theme came easily.

“I think whenever anybody says ‘murder mystery,’ your mind just kind of jumps to the 20s,” Capria Rogers, a seventh-grader who got involved with TAC last fall, said.

The party will be open to all sixth-12th graders and there is no cost to attend. Teens are encouraged to wear 20’s attire, although it isn’t required. There will be snacks, prizes and a photo booth, and teens that attend will be given a fake mustache or a flapper headband to wear. When they arrive, each person will be assigned a character — and one of them will be the killer.

“Even we don’t know who is going to be who, because we’re going to be part of it as well,” Scottsbluff High School junior Eric Mosher said.

The party is proof that there is something at the library for everyone, Rogers said. TAC’s mission is to promote the library to other young adults.

Watson said, “TAC does this through advising library staff about the needs and wants of young adults to enhance their library experience, creating an inviting library teen space, giving suggestions to strengthen the young adult/teen book collection, and assisting in raising money for teen programming, resources, and books.”

The mission is an important one, Rogers said, because teens often have some misconceptions about libraries.

“It’s not just a place for old people,” she said. “The library can be a fun place for everyone. You can meet new people and find stuff you have in common, and there’s also a lot of opportunities at the library like STEM club.”

Mosher has been involved in TAC since he was a seventh grader and would encourage others to get involved.

“I have so much fun,” he said. “I love the volunteer work. Events like this encourage us to get out and enjoy being a teenagers instead of sitting at home on our phones or playing video games.”

Watson said she enjoys being the group’s adviser and hearing their big ideas.

“Their imaginations always amaze me,” she said. “They are also very devoted and hard working. I’m so lucky to get to work with the teens in TAC and hope it continues to grow.”

Students in grades sixt-12 can join, but they need to have a valid library card, which is free, and their parents will need to sign a permission slip. There is a short membership form that must be filled out and returned to Watson.

For more information about TAC or the party can contact the library at 308-630-6250.

