We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic will now impact more local businesses as a directed health measure was announced on Thursday, closing salons, barber shops, tattoo shops and other businesses through the end of the month.

Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel outlined the measures during Thursday’s daily briefing. The 11 counties of the Panhandle and Grant County, all counties served by PPHD, have been under a directed health measure that closed sit down areas in restaurants and other establishments since March 30 and the entire state has been under directed health measures since April 3.

The newest directed health measure goes into effect immediately, according to information released, and is in effect through April 30.

Other parts of the measure impact theaters and certain clubs. Venues such as fitness centers and gyms will also be impacted, ordered to ensure that 10 or less people are gathered and a minimum distance of 6 feet is ensured between all patrons.

All youth and adult sports, including club sports, have been ordered to be suspended until May 31. The full text of the health measure is available on Gov. Pete Ricketts’ website, https://governor.nebraska.gov.

Violation of the directed health measure is punishable by a misdemeanor.

The new directed health measure is part of the governor’s effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus through the next 21 days, according to information he released. He proclaimed, “21 Days to Stay Home and Stay Healthy in Nebraska,” during a press conference. He gave six “rules” to Nebraskans:

— Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the 10-person limit.

— Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the 6-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.

— Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.

— Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. And no playgrounds.

— Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.

— Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.

Ricketts has not issued a stay-at-home directive, as some states have.

Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said in the Panhandle, 333 tests have been conducted, including the National Guard testing done in Kimball Thursday. Thirty-two tests were scheduled to be sent to the state lab on Thursday. The National Guard tested 47 people in Kimball and will continue those efforts in Scotts Bluff County Friday, with 150 first responders and health care workers planned to be tested at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds.

In the Panhandle, cases as of Thursday remained at 21: 10 cases in Kimball; 10 cases in Scotts Bluff County; and 1 in Cheyenne County. Three persons in Scotts Bluff County have recovered and Schnell said two of the persons in Kimball County have also been announced as recovered. However, a Kimball County man and two persons in Scotts Bluff County remain hospitalized. All other persons have been self-quarantined or isolating at home.

During Thursday’s call, health officials reminded people that they should not plan on gathering in large groups for the upcoming holiday. Schnell encouraged people to “do the right thing ... It’s protecting our neighborhood. Our community.”

People should not travel, especially family from afar, Engel said.

“You are risking your health and they are risking their health to come here,” she said. “I know that Easter is a special time for all of us and it is normally a time for family, but right now, in this time, please don’t do that.”

She encouraged people to be creative and connect online or in other ways. PPHD continues to encourage people who are traveling outside of the Panhandle to quarantine for 14 days.

For more information about the directed health measure or other information, including business resources, visit pphd.org.