The Salvation Army “Ring the Bell” fundraiser is in full swing in Goshen County, but needs more volunteers.

“We’ve made phone calls and made pleas on social media for more volunteers,” said Kyle Borger, Executive Director of the Salvation Army in Goshen County and of Goshen Help. The Salvation Army exists to meet human need wherever, whenever and however they can.

Goshen Help partners with the Salvation Army to raise the funds needed to help local people in need.

“The goal this year is to bring in $9,000,” Borger said. “The money is used for people who need help with rent, utilities, emergency hotel stays and food. The Salvation Army has been a great partner with Goshen Help. Last year we were really lucky to be able to use $12,000 – and the total with Goshen Help we’ve put out $60,000.”

There are a lot of openings for everyone. Borger would like to have a kettle downtown and by Main Street Market every day. People can sign up for two-hour time blocks.

“If we could get say 100 volunteers, we could get our goal filled,” he added. “All the money we receive stays in Goshen County. This is ‘Neighbor helping Neighbor.’ So, if someone goes to Walmart and gives money to their kettle, they are helping Scottsbluff County, not Goshen. The money you give here, stays here. Give to the kettle in your local community.”

There is about 13.2 percent of Goshen County residents living under poverty levels.

“A lot of them are senior citizens,” Borger added. “1,700 people under poverty levels is a lot for our small community. For seniors getting their monthly check is like pennies, where in some instances their rent is 70 percent of their cost for living.

“Housing, if looking in from outside of the community, seems a great deal. But, when you compare the wages, to this area it’s not. We have a few in the upper job class with government, school and banking jobs, but not a lot of little businesses,” he said. “Mostly people are making $10 an hour or less. In Goshen County we pretty much need $15 an hour to afford housing, if not that’s when people get in trouble.”

Goshen Help has a community services federal block grant which is administered by the state, which they have a contract for the grant. It is temporary help for needy people in Goshen County. Goshen Help also has another federal grant that is administered by Goshen County, plus they get various donations from individuals, businesses, plus churches.

Borger said that Goshen Help is also in partnership with Funds and Resources, which is an energy share which will provide costs for utilities.

Goshen Help has also moved away from the mobile food pantry, which he said was expensive and lots of the food was highly ineffective.

“I can do a lot more cost effective with the way we have it now,” Borger said.

The process to sign up is a lot fairer for those that come to Goshen Help. An ID that shows you are a Goshen County resident and income verification.

“This is really what helps a lot of our seniors survive,” he added.

There is also an emergency services program, that is used for short-term limited funding for a family. Goshen Help can pay a bill or rent to resolve that issue, but it’s restricted for once in 12 months or twice in five years.

“If they do come back and need more funding, then it’s time for the case management program,” Borger said. “We go through their expenses and help them plan to be self-sufficient. And, help them stick to the plan. We help them plan monthly expenses and what they can afford. To see if it’s doable. If not, they need to question whether to get a different job, add a job, or maybe even move.”

Borger works full-time to help fill the needs of his community, not by just giving money out, but helping those using the funds to become self-sufficient.

Contact Goshen Help at 1933 Main Street in Torrington or call 307-532-0269 to sign up for volunteering for this “Ring the Bell” community service.