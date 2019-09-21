GERING — Gering High School’s success in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition is being highlighted by Samsung as they kick off the 10th year of Solve for Tomorrow.

GHS students have captured the most wins in the program’s history, so top executives from Samsung will be heading to the area in the next few weeks to see how that success has translated into the classroom. David Steel, executive vice president of Samsung, will be among the Samsung personnel coming to the area. Congressmen will also travel to Gering for the occasion.

During their visit to the area, GHS teacher and Samsung adviser Justin Reinmuth said he is excited for students to have this opportunity.

“I hope students relish the moment and secondly, show how we went from a class of about seven kids to a full out career pathway,” Reinmuth said. “It’s going to be a great opportunity to highlight the entire school and for Samsung to see how all the technology is used.”

Gering has competed at the national level twice, winning it once, as well as being a three-time state winner in Nebraska. From the success, GHS has been able to purchase Samsung televisions, Samsung flips, refracting laser and smart boards for classrooms as they update their career academies and provide students with opportunities to learn through new technology.

The school will also be showcased through a 30-minute video as a camera crew captures the impact on students’ education.

“It’s really about showing how the competition has transformed our community and school,” Reinmuth said. “And to show how we continue to move forward and impact more students through STEM education.”

Registration is open for this year’s Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition and Gering will once again be working to present a community-focused solution.

Following the recent canal breach and impact on the community and farmers, Samsung adviser Brett Moser is working with students to develop a project to address the irrigation canal collapse and the flooding that followed. Students are currently researching unique ways to prevent this issue from reoccurring.

In the previous years, Gering has created a microplastics filter for washing machines, building a drone to target agriculture field pesticides and reverse engineer eye-tracking software, with the goal that a quadriplegic can wear the glasses and operate their wheelchairs.

From the students’ success addressing water-related needs, the school has received over $300,000 to purchase electronics that better aid student learning.