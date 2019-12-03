The holiday season is upon us and to share some holiday blessings, five time Grammy award winner Sandi Patty will be performing at the Midwest Theater Thursday, Dec. 5 as part of her “Holiday Blessings Tour.”

Patty will bring her tour to the Midwest Theater for the first time where she will perform several holiday favorites, accompanied by members of her family.

“Christmas time is just a time where the music is so beautiful,” Patty said. “The sights of the snow and the sounds are wonderful.”

Some of the songs the audience will hear are “Oh Holy Night,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” and “Mary Did You Know.”

While every song has a memory for Patty, her first memory of the song “Oh Holy Night” was from her childhood.

“I remember my dad singing that song when I was young and I thought one day I hope I can sing that,” she said.

Throughout the hour and half show, Patty said the audience has her blessing to sing, especially for “Silent Night.”

“When I perform ‘Silent Night,’ it makes me reminiscence about holidays growing up and singing with my family around the piano,” she said.

Throughout the show, Patty’s husband, Don, as well as her son, Jonathan Helvering, and daughter, Aly Jarrell, will perform. During the performance, Patty said she connects with her family and knows how the song relates to their stories.

“It’s just the best,” Patty said. “We we are on stage singing a song, we all know our journey and we’ll catch each other’s eye and we’ll know what a particular lyric means to us.”

While some of the song have challenging harmonies, that connection on stage is special for Patty because she can celebrate the seasoning with her family.

As the audience goes on the holiday journey, Patty hopes it reminds them of a holiday at home.

“We like to think of it as if everybody was over in our living room and pulled up a chair,” she said.

Patty said the theme of the show is sharing Christmas blessings of family and the meaning of the season as well as a celebration of the coming of the Lord.

Out of the entire show, Patty’s favorite song is “Mary Did You Know.”

“I think the one I do love is the version of ‘Mary Did You Know,” Patty said. “It really is so special because both of my kids take the lead on that song and I just love hearing them sing.”

In spreading some holiday cheer, Patty said performing also allows her to share her heart.

“Music has always been a sweet way for me to share my heart,” she said. “I was a shy kid growing up. Music really became my way of sharing my heart, my voice and thoughts.”

This family friendly show is full of holiday joy and for Patty, “It’s a really wonderful way to celebrate the season for sure.”

Members of the local choir Riversong Chancel Singers will join Patty on stage for a few special numbers during the concert.

To purchase tickets or VIP passes, visit the Midwest Theater at 1707 Broadway, call 308-632-4311, buy at the door or visit MidwestTheater.com. Ticket prices range from $36 to $46. A VIP meet and greet with Patty will be held before the show at 5:45 p.m. Passes are $40 per patron plus ticket cost.

