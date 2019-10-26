Save A Rack fundraiser set for Oct. 30 at Backaracks

Save a Rack is back for the seventh year and organizers are hoping to add another chunk of change to the more than $260,000 that has been raised by the event since it began 2013.

Bras decorated by local businesses, organizations and individuals will be auctioned off at Backaracks at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 to raise money for those with a cancer diagnosis. People who would like to donate a bra have until Tuesday to drop them off.

The event brings in donations for Festival of Hope, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping cancer patients with non-medical expenses related to their diagnosis, such as fuel costs and utility bills.

“They help with the things that get forgotten,” Terry Lyle, one of the owners of Backaracks, said. Backaracks sponsors the event along with Regional West and KNEB.

In addition to bra sales, table at the restaurant are sold to sponsors for $1,000 a piece.

“There are also T-shirts and bracelets this year and we do a 50/50 drawing that night,” said Kendra Feathers, sales manager at KNEB.

The general public is invited to attend the auction, but Backarack’s co-owner Rachel Sams noted that the event is usually standing room only because sponsors purchase entire tables.

“If you’re going to come, get here early,” she said.

Backaracks will be offering pink drink specials, including pink beer.

Feathers said the evening will also include stories from survivors.

“It can be a pretty emotional night,” Feathers said.