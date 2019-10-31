For the seventh year, the Save A Rack fundraiser brought in thousands of dollars to benefit cancer patients in the Panhandle.

Kendra Feathers, organizer of the fundraiser that is held each year in October, told the Star-Herald that the the event raised $32,000.

Attendance was down for the event, but Feather said she was pleased to have the event be so successful in its seventh year.

“To be able to raise that amount of money in three hours, I don’t know of any other event that can do that,” she said.

Volunteers made 62 bras for the event, which is dubbed Save A Rack in its goal of also increasing awareness of breast cancer. The event began after Feather and former KNEB employee Steve Flower approached Bob Scripter, then an owner at Backaracks, and fellow owner Terry Lyle.

“Steve had done an auction in Wyoming and thought it might be a good idea here. I thought it might be a little too bold,” Feather admitted, “but people have embraced it.”

This year, a variety of volunteers, from a fifth grader to an elderly woman living in a local care center, were among those who decorated bras for the event. There is also a lot of variety in the types of bras, from a mermaid themed bra that garnered the traveling trophy award for Regional West Medical Center interventional radiology for the best-decorated bra, to a light up bra themed after Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing.”

“It’s just a fun night,” Feathers said. An auction included T-shirts, bracelets, cookies, 50/50 raffle times and a top auction item, a handcrafted healing stone pink ribbon necklace netted a $1,300 bid.

Generous corporate sponsors help drive the event and an approved application for a donation of $2,500 from a company, Tito’s Vodka, makes up the $32,000 in funds raised.

Feather gave a shout out to the auctioneers, which include Flower. She said the Save A Rack event is one of the most fun community activities she is involved in.

“They really have to keep the crowd going — you are selling bras. But, who would have thought on our seventh year, we would be close to raising $300,000 for Festival of Hope? People are very giving in this county.”