Administrators at Scottsbluff and Gering Public Schools have said there is no concern for student safety following reports of insulting writings and “ugly lists” of classmates circulating.
Gering Public Schools Superintendent Bob Hastings said high school staff have found notes circulating through the high school with student’s names, but the lists were not threatening, “just disrespectful.”
Hastings said parents were informed about the lists through the district’s messaging system. The situation remains under investigation by school administrators. Since there is no threat, there is no police involvement in the investigation.
“At this time, it is a school disciplinary issue and it’s not something we’re going to tolerate with our students,” Hastings said.
Scottsbluff Public Schools also reported Wednesday and Thursday three examples of students’ writing and circulating “ugly and unkind lists of classmates” were discovered. According to a message sent to parents and shared with the media, “Students at both our high school and our middle school have apparently begun to imitate the idea” that has been occurring at the Gering schools.
Scottsbluff Police Department is aiding the Scottsbluff Public Schools security team with the investigation, according to information released from the district. Suspected writers of the lists have been identified.
According to the district’s message, “None of them (the writings) presents a credible threat, but all are being taken seriously.” The students who are involved in circulating the ugly lists will receive serious consequences and parents of the students on the list will be contacted.
Both districts are reassuring families there is no heightened concern for students’ safety and school will continue as normal Friday. Parents and students are encouraged to contact school administrators with questions or concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.