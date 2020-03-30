Panhandle public health officials have announced that directed health measures that limit public gatherings will be put into place as the result of a coronavirus case in Scotts Bluff County.

Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel said the office of Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued a directed health measure that will be put into place for the 11 counties of the Panhandle and Grant County. That directed health measure was issued early Monday evening after Panhandle health officials released Sunday that a man in his 30s tested positive for COVID-19.

Authorities have conducted an investigation with him, and identified his case as one of community spread, meaning that where he contracted the coronavirus is not known. As a result of the investigation, authorities have identified places where the man and persons close to him may have been. A list of places that the man or persons close to him may have been included Walmart, Staples, Main Street Market and a funeral earlier this month. The complete list, including times, accompanies this story.

Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that the man, who has no underlying health conditions, has isolated at home since March 24.

“He continues to isolate at home and is showing signs of improvement,” she said. “We are identifying his close contacts and 10 of his close contacts have been in and have tested and expect the results from that within the next 24 to 48 hours.”

Until those close contacts’ test results are in, Schnell said they are considered “presumptive positive.” Health officials are continuing to identify persons that the man or his close contacts may have had contact with, as well as additional locations, whether work or social, that may be involved.

“We want them to continue with that good hand washing, distancing and staying at home,” Schnell said of the persons close to the man diagnosed with coronavirus.

As for the list of locations issued, “This list is pretty broad,” Engel said. “And that’s because we are not able to determine the exact place where this gentleman contracted this. Persons who visited any of the locations at any of the dates and times below and are not showing symptoms should self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from the time that they went to one of the locations below. Persons who are showing symptoms — such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath — should contact their health provider or public health. Testing may be warranted. You should call before going to any health care facility for treatment.

If its been 14 days since you were at any of the locations and you have not experienced symptoms, Engel said that it is not necessary to quarantine. Schnell said health officials ask that anyone asked to quarantine or isolate in connection with the cases do so to prevent spreading the coronavirus to others.

People are asked to continue to abide by social distancing guidelines, proper hand-washing and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth. Engel said people should also prepare, as if a snow storm were coming to the area, and ensure they have medications and other needs taken care of.

A press release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also announced a case in Kimball, though in Monday's briefing, PPHD officials said results had not been received yet.

Also, last week, a coronavirus case was identified in Goshen County as well. Though public health officials from Goshen County have not responded to questions on whether that case is community spread, Jennifer Childs, the woman diagnosed and having identified herself in groups on social media, said in posts on the Star-Herald Facebook page Sunday that she had contracted the virus somewhere in the community. Schnell said that a person close to the woman has been identified as having traveled between Scottsbluff and Goshen County and potential locations or contacts are still being determined as part of Wyoming’s investigation.

A lot of questions during Monday’s briefing included questions about the directed health measure. The directed health measure is enforceable and limits gatherings to 10 people or less, which is the key part of the measure that affects most people or businesses. Earlier this month, Gov. Pete Ricketts had already issued guidance on social distancing and that gatherings be limited, which resulted in voluntary compliance such as churches canceling services, organizations canceling events and schools dismissing. However, with Ricketts’ directed health measure, restaurants and bars are directed to close lobbies and move to take-out, delivery or curbside options. The directed health measure also sets out parameters in which a person, or persons close to them, can also be required to quarantine. A copy of Ricketts’ directed health measure and additional details are available on starherald.com.

To date, Nebraska has not issued any stay-at-home orders, though the surrounding states of Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota and Kansas have. Anyone who has traveled between those locations or others that have had coronavirus cases are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Businesses are advised to make changes to help “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus. Officials noted during Monday’s call that financial worries have been among the biggest worries expressed, but that unemployment and other options for small businesses can be researched to see if they are available.

“People have options other than to put themselves or their employees at risk,” Engel said. “Now is the time to take advantage of those programs.”

For business owners or workers, PPHD will host another call to ask specific questions on Thursday, April 2, 11 a.m. Additional details will be available on the pphd.org website.