Scotts Bluff County 911 and all other phone lines at the communications center are back in service.
On Tuesday afternoon, before 3 p.m., officials notified the public that 911 lines were down due to a water line failure in a main boiler room. The leak had also impacted power from the emergency generator. Dispatchers transitioned temporarily to the Emergency Operations Center at the Scottsbluff Public Safety building. The public was advised to call alternative lines.
Shortly after 5 p.m., the Panhandle Alert system advised the public that service had been restored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.