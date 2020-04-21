Scotts Bluff County 911 and all other phone lines at the communications center are back in service.

On Tuesday afternoon, before 3 p.m., officials notified the public that 911 lines were down due to a water line failure in a main boiler room. The leak had also impacted power from the emergency generator. Dispatchers transitioned temporarily to the Emergency Operations Center at the Scottsbluff Public Safety building. The public was advised to call alternative lines.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the Panhandle Alert system advised the public that service had been restored.

