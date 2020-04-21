Scotts Bluff County 911 and all other phone lines are down at this time due to a water line failure in a main boiler room. The leak has also impacted power from the emergency generator. Dispatchers are transitioning to the Emergency Operations Center at the Scottsbluff Public Safety building.

 The leak has also impacted power from the emergency generator. Dispatchers are transitioning to the emergency operation center at the Scottsbluff Public Safety building. Anyone in need of services may call 308-630–6232 or 308-630–6264.

