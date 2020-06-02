With a unanimous vote of the Scotts County Board, the county will take a major step forward in allowing 911 dispatchers to provide more assistance when emergency medical calls come in.

Since the county’s 911 communications center came into existence, 911 dispatchers have been using “guide cards” for medical dispatch. Each card outlines symptoms of various medical emergencies so the dispatcher can ask the right questions about the person’s condition.

The county has been a member of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) for a number of years. The association joined forces with IBM to create IntelliComm. It’s a cognitive, criteria based guide card system that greatly improves the emergency dispatch capabilities to meet the needs of a technology driven environment.

County Communications Director Ray Richards told Commissioners the Communications Advisory Board had met and considered which vendors could offer that technology. Their unanimous decision was for APCO.

The company offers training and assistance to agencies using their product. One of them is in place in Cheyenne County in Sidney.

To use the IntelliComm system, the county will need to appoint a medical oversight physician. Dr. David Cornutt of Regional West Medical Center, who also assisted Cheyenne County, has been lined up for those duties.

Before a dispatcher can use the program, he or she must complete six-weeks of online education in the area of emergency medical dispatch.

County Board Chairman Ken Meyer said there are already several 911 dispatchers who are also trained Emergency Medical Technicians.

“It shocked me to learn that until now, dispatchers couldn’t tell a caller what to do in a medical situation,” he said. “No medical information could go over that call because we don’t have this type of system in place.”

Richards told the board this system will put a small group of Nebraska counties way ahead of the game. The county is going beyond what the State of Nebraska requires, which is nothing, because there are no minimum standards.

“I know we get a ton of medical related 911 calls,” Meyer said. “Someone needs to be able to tell the caller what to do until emergency responders arrive. With some emergencies like a stroke or heart attack, the first few minutes are critical to the person’s survival.”

Cost of the system will be $57,841, which will come from the County Communications sinking fund that county municipalities pay into.

The IntelliComm program will be integrated into the county’s Zuercher records software system that allows all county law enforcement officers and first responders to access a common database for records on calls for assistance and investigations.

On recommendation from the Communications Advisory Board, Commissioners voted to purchase an additional five licenses for access to the Zuercher system for mobile data.

One license will go to the Lyman Fire Department, and two additional licenses to both the Mitchell and Morrill Fire Departments.

The licenses allow the municipalities to access the system, but each one will need to purchase their own hardware to install in their emergency vehicles.

In other action, Commissioner Mark Harris learned from the Nebraska Association of County Officials that for counties to continue receiving federal aid for the coronavirus pandemic, they need to be completely open by June 15.

So on June 15 when the Commissioners next meet, all county buildings will be completely open to the public with no appointment required to do business with any department.

jpurvis@starherald.com