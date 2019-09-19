Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approve new budget

GERING — Scotts Bluff County Commissioners scheduled an additional meeting on Sept. 18 to adopt the county’s 2019-2020 budget, which must be submitted to the State Auditor of Public Accounts by Sept. 20.

The county has five primary areas that are funded through personal and real property taxes. They include the general fund, detention center, the bond fund, flood control and central communications.

The county’s total property tax asking for 2019-2020 is $12,809,347.51, a 1.4% increase from last year’s asking. That’s based on the 4.22% the county receives in taxes on the county’s total property valuation of just over $3 billion as calculated by the county assessor.

“Our capital expenditures were higher this year because of the remodel on the detention center,” said Management Accountant Lisa Rien. “Bond payments are another big expenditure.”

She said the 2019-2020 fiscal year will be a challenge for the county as significant reductions were required to balance the budget.

The three largest budget items for the county are the detention center at $6 million, road and bridge at $5.4 million and the sheriff’s department at $2.16 million.

Rien said it was a tough budget year for the detention center. For a large part of the fiscal year, the 286-person facility was only at 60% occupancy.

Once last year’s expansion project was completed, the state said it would contract with the detention center to house some of its prisoners and pay the county for costs.

“We started chasing that last November and December,” Rien said. “Then we got an email from the state saying we were too far away.”

She said things started turning around about May of 2019 when Sheriff Mark Overman took on the added responsibility of managing the jail.

“Right now we’re sitting at 90% occupancy,” Rien said. “We have a contract to house federal prisoners from Wyoming and South Dakota.”

Even though the detention center’s occupancy rate is up, federal inmate and transportation rates haven’t been increased since 2008.

“We’re focusing on getting that rate changed because the 2008 rate caused a serious budget concern for the county,” Rien said. “It was Commissioner Mark Harris, with his business background, who asked what the cost was per day for an inmate. We found out the county had been undercharging for inmate housing.”

Rien added not all of the jail’s inmates are “paying customers” from other jurisdictions. A large portion of them are from our own area with the county responsible for the cost of housing.

The cost for housing juveniles is another big expense in the detention center budget. With no local juvenile facilities, they must be transferred to either Casper, Wyoming or Madison, Nebraska.

“It’s a tight budget year so we have to get the detention center doing even better,” Rien said. “Our elected and appointed officials are dedicated to finding ways to reduce expenses and still manage to meet the needs of the public we serve.”