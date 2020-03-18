Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approve new jail contract

During Monday’s county board meeting, Scotts Bluff County Commissioners extended its contract with Goshen County, Wyoming, for jail services.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff and Detention Center Director Mark Overman said the agreement between the counties has been in effect for about two years and the new contract is for another two years.

“Basically, this is an overflow for us,” Overman told the county board. “It’s been a good deal for both of us. We’ve had no issues and we get along well with Goshen County officials.”

Overman said that for the past month, they’ve had an overflow of prisoners that have been transferred to Torrington. That number has been as high as 11 and currently there are five people in the Goshen County Jail.

“We’re more likely to overflow with the women’s population because we have a contract with the Wyoming Department of Corrections to hold 30 women at any given time,” Overman said. “But at times we’ve also gone over on the male population because our entire facility is usually very full.”

He said male prisoners are sent to Wyoming mainly for safety reasons, such as keeping some prisoners separated because of family or criminal affiliations.

Another criterion for sending prisoners to Wyoming is classification. Overman said they usually transfer prisoners who aren’t scheduled for court appearances in the near future, reducing transportation costs.

“Some prisoners cause us a lot of problems and we don’t transfer them because we have more staff to deal with them,” Overman said. “We send Goshen County the prisoners who aren’t going to be a problem, which is the vast majority of them. They have a nice facility, so most prisoners don’t object to a transfer.”

Under the contract, Scotts Bluff County can send up to 30 inmates to Goshen County. While there were five on Monday, sometimes, there are none.

The Goshen County Jail holds inmates not only for Scotts Bluff County, but also for state prisoners as well as their own local prisoners.

Prior to the agreement with Goshen County, Scotts Bluff was sending their overflow inmates to Dawson County in Lexington, a four-hour transportation drive.

When Goshen County stopped holding federal prisoners, they had space available. However, Wyoming statute prohibited their state’s jails from housing prisoners from other states.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and then Wyoming Go.Matt Mead were able to work out an agreement that passed easily in the Wyoming Legislature.

Overcrowding at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center became less of an issue once a major addition to the facility was completed in 2018. Still, the facility remains full.

“The whole process has been good for both us and Goshen County,” Overman said. “We’ve had zero problems and have always gotten along with their sheriff.”

County commissioners voted unanimously to extend the jail contract for another two years.

